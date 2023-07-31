Who's up, who's down? Labour Party reveals 2023 list

The Labour Party has revealed its 2023 party list, which will determine the political futures for its caucus.
New Cabinet Minister Willow-Jean Prime is one big winner, ascending from 18 into the top 10.
Most punished were former ministers Phil Twyford - who dropped from 32 to 49, and Michael Wood, who dropped to 45 from 30.
The previous listings came from the Labour Party website before the list announcement, not the 2020 election list.
The party says the existing Cabinet, whips and office holders had been ranked "broadly in their caucus order".
Speaker Adrian Rurawhe moved from 24 to 11 and Jo Luxton - a minister outside Cabinet - had moved from 23 to 19, following the departure of former Justice Minister Kiri Allan.
Labour leader Chris Hipkins said the Labour list showed it was "a party for all New Zealanders".
"This year's party list reflects the enormous talent within our existing caucus, as well as the diversity of New Zealanders from right around the country.
"We have boosted our wider team with new talent from a range of different backgrounds including small business owners, lawyers, a senior diplomat, local government leaders and experts and leaders in te ao Māori."
He said there were more people willing to "put their hands up" than there were spots on the list.
He said Labour would run a "positive and future-focused campaign".
Asked how many MPs he believed would secure spots in Parliament via the list, he said "heaps".
Party president Jill Day said she was confident the team was one that could win the election.
There were also five new candidates on the list, including Georgie Dansey, who unsuccessfully ran in the Hamilton West by-election.
Dansey had leap-frogged sitting MPs such as Anna Lorck and Angie Warren-Clark, as well as Wood.
Another addition was former Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who is contesting the seat of Rongotai. The seat is currently held by Paul Eagle, who ran unsuccessfully for the Wellington mayoralty and has announced he will retire from Parliament at the election.
Labour's 2023 list
Movement is from list ranking according to Labour Party website before list announcement, not the 2020 election list.
1 Chris Hipkins
2 Kelvin Davis
3 Carmel Sepuloni
4 Grant Robertson
5 Megan Woods
6 Jan Tinetti
7 Ayesha Verrall
8 Willie Jackson
9 Willow-Jean Prime up from 18
10 Damien O'Connor down from 9
11 Adrian Rurawhe up from 24
12 Andrew Little down from 10
13 David Parker down from 11
14 Peeni Henare down from 12
15 Priyanca Radhakrishnan down from 14
16 Kieran McAnulty down from 15
17 Ginny Andersen down from 16
18 Barbara Edmonds down from 17
19 Jo Luxton up from 23
20 Duncan Webb down from 19
21 Rino Tirikatene down from 20
22 Deborah Russell down from 21
23 Rachel Brooking down from 22
24 Jenny Salesa up from 25
25 Tangi Utikere up from 26
26 Camilla Belich up from 27
27 Tracey McLellan up from 28
28 Shanan Halbert up from 29
29 Glen Bennett up from 59
30 Vanushi Walters up from 36
31 Georgie Dansey new
32 Dan Rosewarne up from 51
33 Naisi Chen up from 40
34 Anahila Kanongata'a up from 44
35 Angela Roberts up from 47
36 Tāmati Coffey up from 39
37 Ibrahim Omer up from 43
38 Neru Leavasa up from 48
39 Toni Boynton new
40 Anna Lorck up from 61
41 George Hampton new
42 Rachel Boyack up from 52
43 Angie Warren-Clark down from 38
44 Liz Craig down from 42
45 Michael Wood down from 30
46 Terisa Ngobi up from 58
47 Helen White down from 46
48 Arena Williams up from 53
49 Phil Twyford down from 32
50 Steph Lewis
51 Sarah Pallett up from 56
52 Ingrid Leary up from 54
53 Lemauga Lydia Sosene down from 49
54 Parewhati Taikato
55 Estefania Muller-Pallarès
56 Fleur Fitzsimons
57 Reuben Davidson
58 Nick Ruane
59 Fesaitu Solomone
60 Mark Hutchinson
61 Nerissa Henry
62 Myra Williamson
63 Oscar Sims
64 Aladdin Al-Bustanji
65 Gwendoline Keel
66 Kharag Singh
67 Emma Dewhirst
68 Zulfiqar Butt
69 Ben Sandford
70 Simon McCullum
71 Guy Wishart
72 Deborah Rhodes
73 Jamie Toko
74 Luke Jones
75 Beryl Riley
76 Ethan Reille
SHARE ME