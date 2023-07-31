Who's up, who's down? Labour Party reveals 2023 list

The Labour Party has revealed its 2023 party list, which will determine the political futures for its caucus.

New Cabinet Minister Willow-Jean Prime is one big winner, ascending from 18 into the top 10.

Most punished were former ministers Phil Twyford - who dropped from 32 to 49, and Michael Wood, who dropped to 45 from 30.

The previous listings came from the Labour Party website before the list announcement, not the 2020 election list.

The party says the existing Cabinet, whips and office holders had been ranked "broadly in their caucus order".

Speaker Adrian Rurawhe moved from 24 to 11 and Jo Luxton - a minister outside Cabinet - had moved from 23 to 19, following the departure of former Justice Minister Kiri Allan.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said the Labour list showed it was "a party for all New Zealanders".

"This year's party list reflects the enormous talent within our existing caucus, as well as the diversity of New Zealanders from right around the country.

"We have boosted our wider team with new talent from a range of different backgrounds including small business owners, lawyers, a senior diplomat, local government leaders and experts and leaders in te ao Māori."

He said there were more people willing to "put their hands up" than there were spots on the list.

He said Labour would run a "positive and future-focused campaign".

Asked how many MPs he believed would secure spots in Parliament via the list, he said "heaps".

Party president Jill Day said she was confident the team was one that could win the election.

There were also five new candidates on the list, including Georgie Dansey, who unsuccessfully ran in the Hamilton West by-election.

Dansey had leap-frogged sitting MPs such as Anna Lorck and Angie Warren-Clark, as well as Wood.

Another addition was former Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who is contesting the seat of Rongotai. The seat is currently held by Paul Eagle, who ran unsuccessfully for the Wellington mayoralty and has announced he will retire from Parliament at the election.

Labour's 2023 list

Movement is from list ranking according to Labour Party website before list announcement, not the 2020 election list.

1 Chris Hipkins

2 Kelvin Davis

3 Carmel Sepuloni

4 Grant Robertson

5 Megan Woods

6 Jan Tinetti

7 Ayesha Verrall

8 Willie Jackson

9 Willow-Jean Prime up from 18

10 Damien O'Connor down from 9

11 Adrian Rurawhe up from 24

12 Andrew Little down from 10

13 David Parker down from 11

14 Peeni Henare down from 12

15 Priyanca Radhakrishnan down from 14

16 Kieran McAnulty down from 15

17 Ginny Andersen down from 16

18 Barbara Edmonds down from 17

19 Jo Luxton up from 23

20 Duncan Webb down from 19

21 Rino Tirikatene down from 20

22 Deborah Russell down from 21

23 Rachel Brooking down from 22

24 Jenny Salesa up from 25

25 Tangi Utikere up from 26

26 Camilla Belich up from 27

27 Tracey McLellan up from 28

28 Shanan Halbert up from 29

29 Glen Bennett up from 59

30 Vanushi Walters up from 36

31 Georgie Dansey new

32 Dan Rosewarne up from 51

33 Naisi Chen up from 40

34 Anahila Kanongata'a up from 44

35 Angela Roberts up from 47

36 Tāmati Coffey up from 39

37 Ibrahim Omer up from 43

38 Neru Leavasa up from 48

39 Toni Boynton new

40 Anna Lorck up from 61

41 George Hampton new

42 Rachel Boyack up from 52

43 Angie Warren-Clark down from 38

44 Liz Craig down from 42

45 Michael Wood down from 30

46 Terisa Ngobi up from 58

47 Helen White down from 46

48 Arena Williams up from 53

49 Phil Twyford down from 32

50 Steph Lewis

51 Sarah Pallett up from 56

52 Ingrid Leary up from 54

53 Lemauga Lydia Sosene down from 49

54 Parewhati Taikato

55 Estefania Muller-Pallarès

56 Fleur Fitzsimons

57 Reuben Davidson

58 Nick Ruane

59 Fesaitu Solomone

60 Mark Hutchinson

61 Nerissa Henry

62 Myra Williamson

63 Oscar Sims

64 Aladdin Al-Bustanji

65 Gwendoline Keel

66 Kharag Singh

67 Emma Dewhirst

68 Zulfiqar Butt

69 Ben Sandford

70 Simon McCullum

71 Guy Wishart

72 Deborah Rhodes

73 Jamie Toko

74 Luke Jones

75 Beryl Riley

76 Ethan Reille