Tāmati Coffey to replace Kiri Allan as Labour's East Coast candidate

Tāmati Coffey has been confirmed as Labour's replacement on the East Coast following Kiri Allan's announcement she would not be running for re-election.

The former Minister of Justice announced she would be resigning from all ministerial portfolios and would not be standing for reelection on the East Coast after being taken into custody and charged with careless driving and refusing to accompany a police officer following a car crash last Sunday.

Now a week later, the party has confirmed list MP, former Breakfast weatherman and broadcaster Tāmati Coffey will be standing for her seat on the East Coast on election day in October. .

Coffey will go up against National's Dana Kirkpatrick in an attempt to hold the seat for Labour.

It comes after he had originally planned to step down from politics altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Earlier this year, I chose to step back from politics following the birth of my second child," Coffey said in a statement.

“However, the tragic events of last week, which led to my colleague and friend Kiritapu Allan choosing to step down at the upcoming election, have changed things significantly.

“The people of the East Coast need a strong, experienced MP who can hit the ground running and provide strong representation in Parliament. The East Coast has been through so much this year, and it needs an experienced champion in Parliament."

He thanked his whānau for giving him the green light to step back into the political arena.

“Most importantly, whanau were my reason for stepping back, and it is my whanau who have given me the green light to stay in politics, challenge for the seat, and to do my bit to support an area that I love that so needs a champion right now."

"I want to put the mighty back into the East Coast!” he said.