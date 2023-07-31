Video: Cardi B hurls microphone at fan who tossed drink on her

Entertainment
Cardi – real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – is initially seen happily performing in a bright orange dress, then in the midst of her song she was sprayed with liquid from the crowd.

Cardi B launched a microphone at a fan after they tossed a drink at her during a concert – hours after doing the same at a DJ in Las Vegas.

The WAP singer, 30, was filmed flying into a rage in a video shared on Pop Base’s Twitter account while she was in the middle of singing her 2018 hit Bodak Yellow.

Looking stunned, Cardi is then seen hurling her microphone at someone in the audience as the soundtrack to her song with her vocals plays in the background.

Cardi proceeds to fix her hair as security appeared to deal with the crowd before she carried on with the rest of her set.

Hours earlier, she was seen chucking her microphone at a DJ at a gig in Las Vegas.

The singer, who recently released the track Jealousy with her rapper husband Offset, was performing at Drai’s Beach Club when she became irked after the DJ allegedly cut off her songs too early.

In another clip shared on social media by a fan, the singer was seen shouting out her name before turning and chucking her microphone in the direction of the DJ as if throwing a football – before she stormed off stage.

Fans in Las Vegas reportedly waited two hours in 112-degree heat before the star performed on stage and Cardi is said to have asked fans to throw water on her as she complained about the sweltering Sin City heat.

Her rows come after Cardi told fans she was planning on having a “do not disturb” summer.

She shared her wish for a peaceful summer in early July after her Walk it Talk it rapper husband Offset, 31 – born Kiari Kendrell Cephus – accused her in June in an online rant of having “f***** another man”.

Cardi, who has 22-month-old son Wave and daughter Kulture, five, with dad-of-five Offset, hit back in a post on Twitter Spaces, and told Offset to “stop acting stupid” after he said in a since-deleted Instagram Story she had cheated on him.

