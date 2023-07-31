Road rage: Labour claims $2.8b 'pothole' in Nats' transport plan

Transport Minister David Parker claims the National Party's "Transport for the Future" policy is "literally billions of dollars short" in its cost estimates.

National leader Christopher Luxon has previously said he is "very comfortable" with the cost estimates.

Parker said the National Party was being "breathtakingly misleading" about how it would fund its roading plans.

The plan, revealed by 1News yesterday, would build four-lane highways between Whangārei and Tauranga, as well as other transport links around the country. It would also cancel Let's Get Wellington Moving.

It has been costed at $24 billion.

Today, Parker said the shortfall for one part of the plan — the four-lane highway — was "at least $2.8b and as much as $4.8b".

"You can bet it's much higher when their other projects are included."

He said National had put up "poorly-costed roading promises" in "their desperation to get a headline".

"They say they will fund it all through the National Land Transport Programme, but that is laughable."

Jacinda Ardern opening Transmission Gully.

The National Party's policy document states funding would come from National Land Transport Fund allocation, New Zealand Upgrade Programme reallocation, private funding — such as equity finance, value capture and cost recovery — and Crown capital contribution.

"True to form, National would have to fill the potholes in their roading projects budget by slashing maintenance spending and hiking road user charges and fuel excise duties. But they are not telling the public that — they should come clean on where they money is going to come from.

"Many of National's estimates appear to be based on old data and fail to take account of real-world escalations in road construction costs. Between March 2021 and September 2022, roading material costs rose as much as 45%, labour costs went up 7.5 per cent, diesel was up 90 per cent at peak, steel up 57 per cent and bitumen prices rose by 104 per cent."

"Private-public partnerships would not make any difference — they are subject to the same cost pressures. The taxpayer is still paying for Transmission Gully."

National has been approached for comment.

Earlier, Luxon said he would not take lectures from Parker and was "very comfortable with our costings".

"We've actually taken the upper band of that, and we've also built contingency into it."