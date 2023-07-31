ACT, Greens critical of Nats' Whangārei-Tauranga highway plan

For very different reasons, both ACT and the Greens have criticised National's plan to link Whangārei and Tauranga with new highways.

National said the cost would be $6 billion. 1News has obtained official figures that suggest these cost estimates are too low. For example, National said Warkworth to Wellsford will cost $2.2 billion, but officials have said it could be up to $4 billion.

And Greens MP Chlöe Swarbrick told Breakfast the move would actually create more congestion.

"We definitely do need to play catch-up when it comes to the infrastructural deficit in this country," she said.

"However, I would say that we also are confronted by a climate crisis.

"And you're not actually going to deal with the issue of induced congestion — that is, more people needing to use cars in order to get around if you continue to provide them with the only option of using a car to get around."

ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden took issue with the policy's cost.

"Absolutely, we do need investment in more roads," she said. "There's a huge need for more roads.

"But I'm also worried about just $6 billion dollars, and maybe there'll be a cost blowout.

"And that's why the ACT Party says yes, let's have more roads, but also we've allowed for toll roads and public-private partnerships to help find the capital and funding."

Swarbrick said public infrastructure shouldn't be privatised.

"When you have a middle-man clipping the ticket, and have to make profit, well guess what?" she said. "It costs more in the long run for all of us who are using those goods or services."

She called for more "meaningful" investment in inter-regional rail as an alternative solution.

Van Velden said building more roads would ease congestion, in turn helping lower emissions from idling cars.

National and Labour's views

National said yesterday it won't have to increase excise taxes and that it'll pay for the highway with the National Land Transport fund and additional government investment.

It said the roads will be safer and easier to travel on, arguing this investment will grow the economy.

And the party's leader, Christopher Luxon, has said that even electric cars need good roads.

But Transport Minister David Parker said the policy is "breathtakingly misleading from the National Party".

"The costs are as woefully light as is their explanation of how they will fund these roads," the Labour minister said.

"The cost will be many hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars more than they are admitting."