A pedestrian has been hospitalised and is in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Auckland this morning.

Police said they were called to the scene on New North Rd in Mount Albert around 8.25am.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Diversions are in place between Great North Rd and Richardson Rd.

Police said the serious crash unit has been advised.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.