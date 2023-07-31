Christchurch's Te Kaha stadium reaches construction milestone

Christchurch's Te Kaha multi-use arena reached a construction milestone today with the final concrete poured for the structure's foundation.

The stadium is still on track to open in 2026 and is starting to take shape.

"That concrete has been poured over 55 different pours," Te Kaha Project Delivery Ltd chief executive David Kennedy told 1News.

"Pouring concrete during the early hours of the morning, sometimes starting at three o'clock, going through to sort of breakfast time, because that's when there's no traffic on the road and the temperature's more stable, so it helps the concrete set in a better way," he explained.

Kennedy said the concrete has created a base for the stadium's foundations.

"We're now at another exciting phase in the project where we've got vertical steel being put up and that forms the structure to hold the bowl, the seating bowl, of Te Kaha in place."

Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said the stadium's economic benefits are expected to be significant.

"We have certainly missed out on a lot and all it takes is when you see the FIFA games being played across the country over the last week or so, it's hard not be disappointed not to actually share in some of that sort of benefit," she said.

Last year the city council boosted the construction budget by $150 million. The total cost is now $683 million.

"We're very pleased to be able to report that the project is on time and on budget," Kennedy said.

And the All Blacks are taking notice.

"Driving past seeing some of the steel up. Who knows, I'd love to say I'd get the chance to run out there one day but it's quite a wee while away I think, so yeah," hooker Codie Taylor remarked.

"Only three years," 1News pointed out.

"Yeah, I'm not getting any younger. We'll see," Taylor laughed.

"It's starting to pop up out of the ground, isn't it. It'll be great. The MCG was some set up but it's great for the city," All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan said.

"This will make sure that we have the opportunity to really showcase the new Christchurch to a world audience," Watson said.