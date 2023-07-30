Entertainment
Quake it off: Taylor Swift concerts cause seismic activity

12:23pm
Taylor Swift performs at Lumen Field in Seattle during the sold-out Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift performs at Lumen Field in Seattle during the sold-out Eras Tour. (Source: Getty)

Taylor Swift and her fans caused a small earthquake during the Seattle concert of her sold-out Eras tour.

Fans at the city’s Lumen Field generated seismic activity equivalent to that of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach told CNN.

Swift’s concert broke the record for seismic activity generated at Lumen Field.

In 2011, Seattle Seahawks fans caused activity similar to a 2.0 earthquake following a touchdown by running back Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch.

While the difference between the NFL game and Swift’s concert was only 0.3, Caplan-Auerbach said the “shaking was twice as strong” and “absolutely doubled it”.

"I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals," she said.

"If I overlay them on top of each other, they're nearly identical."

144,000 fans attended the Seattle concerts over two nights.

In an Instagram post, Swift wrote "Seattle that was genuinely one of my favourite weekends ever. Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs."

The next stop on the Eras Tour is SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where Swift is the first act to schedule six shows on a single tour.

Music concerts have been known to cause seismic activity before, with a 2011 Foo Fighters concert in Auckland causing activity akin to a “volcanic tremor”.

