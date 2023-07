A bus has collided with a car in Auckland's Grey Lynn this morning.

One of the vehicles in the accident is seen being towed. (Source: Abraham Reyes Figueroa).

Photos show significant damage to both vehicles, with the car being towed off the road.

Police told 1News they received reports of a two-vehicle collision at around 8.30am.

The crash happened at the intersection of Great North Rd and Bullock Track.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.