New Zealand
1News

One seriously injured after car crashes into house in Twizel

49 mins ago

(Source: 1News)

One person is seriously injured after a car crashed into a house in Twizel early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Mackenzie Drive address around 2.45am.

“A car has come off the road and hit a house, it ended up rested against the house,” FENZ said.

Police said initial reports suggested there were serious injuries. FENZ confirmed the driver of the vehicle has been hurt.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and follow diversions, said a police spokesperson.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the circumstances of the crash are being investigated.

It comes after two fatal crashes last night, one in Northland and another in Manawatū-Whanganui.

One person died and two others received moderate injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Whangarei around 5:50pm last night.

A motorcyclist died near Palmerston North around 3:50pm on State Highway 57 in a single-vehicle crash.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAccidentsNorthlandManawatu-Wanganui

