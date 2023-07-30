Football
Haug's hat-trick propels Norway to WWC knockouts ahead of NZ

54 mins ago
Norway celebrate against the Philippines. (Source: Associated Press)

Sophie Roman Haug’s hat trick kick-started Norway’s dormant offense and sparked a 6-0 blowout win over the Philippines this evening that moved the Norwegians into to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup ahead of the Football Ferns.

The Philippines’ debut run in the tournament came to an end as Norway scored early and often, netting three goals in the first 31 minutes.

Norway’s spot in the round of 16 was secured when Switzerland and New Zealand simultaneously played to a 0-0 draw.

Norway and New Zealand finished tied in Group A but Norway advanced on goal differential, leaving New Zealand to become the first host country to be eliminated in the group stage in tournament history.

Before the game, Norway had not scored in three consecutive Women’s World Cup matches dating to the quarterfinals of the 2019 tournament.

But Roman Haug one-timed a ball into the net in the sixth minute, and scored again 11 minutes later. Caroline Graham Hansen added a long-distance shot in the 31st minute.

Roman Haug completed the hat trick in injury time.

In the second half, an Alicia Barker own goal in the 48th minute and Guro Reiten’s penalty kick in the 53rd minute extended Norway’s lead to 5-0. Filipina defender Sofia Harrison received a red card in the 67th minute for using excessive force, and the Philippines played the rest of the match a player down.

Eden Park was turned into a makeshift home match for the Philippines, as the Filipina fans screamed in unison any time the Philippines touched the ball, even as the deficit grew.

The Philippines were fresh off of a historic 1-0 win over co-host New Zealand that marked the first Women’s World Cup win for the debutantes.

FootballFIFA World Cup

