Spain women's football team leaving Palmy 'due to boredom' - report

1:32pm
Spain players celebrate a goal against Zambia. . (Source: Photosport)

The Spanish women's national football team have decided to ditch their Palmerston North training base early after players and their families reportedly suffered from boredom.

Sources told ESPN that La Roja is heading into Wellington today, two days before they face Japan for their third match that will determine who wins Group C in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The team reportedly thought Palmerston North - a two-hour drive north of Wellington and a short flight from Auckland - was a good place to stay for many reasons, for instance, the short commute to Wellington Regional Stadium or Eden Park, where they have played their first two tournament games.

However, sources tell ESPN that a "lack of things to do" had taken a toll and that players and their family members, including children, have found little to do in Palmy, especially in the evenings.

Spain had missed out on a nearby and preferred staying option in Upper Hutt. However, it had been claimed first by Sweden's women's national football team.

La Roja, under coach Jorge Vilde, has had an incredibly healthy start to the tournament, beating Group C competitors Costa Rica and Zambia by three-nil and five-nil, respectively.

The Japanese team, nicknamed Nadeshiko Japan, has also dominated the team pool, beating Zambia by five-nil and Costa Rica by two-nil.

The team had previously apologised before the tournament started after posing a video mocking the haka.

