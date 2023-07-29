Live: All Blacks vs Wallabies, The Rugby Championship

Welcome to 1News' live coverage of tonight's Rugby Championship Test between the All Blacks and Wallabies from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

To see the latest updates, refresh your page or click here.

40+2min: AUS 7-19 NZL

NZL TRY! The All Blacks are throwing themselves at the Wallabies! They're making the yards and after 10 phases are inside the Wallabies' 22. The hooter goes. It comes to Mo'unga and he's shut down 15m short. Forwards again smashing into the line and it's 10m short. Taylor with a pick and go and Telea follows suit. 20 PHASES! They're 5m short. It comes right, the hands are superb into contact and Mo'unga pops a pass over the top to Jordan. He steps inside one and goes for the line and he's in! Superb patience from the All Blacks and they're celebrating that one. They have every right to.

39min: AUS 7-12 NZL

ADVERTISEMENT

NZL NO TRY! The All Blacks win their lineout and it comes to the midfield where Telea makes the break! He's stepping and fending and dancing his way to the line but he's stopped short! A couple of hitups and it's Savea going for the line! He's held up though so it's a goal line dropout!

Is there one more strike from the ABs here?

37min: AUS 7-12 NZL

All Blacks earn a penalty advantage at the scrum and despite a run from Telea, nothing comes from it so we head back for the penalty. Stoppage in play as Alaalatoa is down and it's not pretty. Looks like it happened at the scrum and they're bringing a stretcher out. Big blow for the Wallabies loosing their skipper. Thankfully, it looks like a leg injury and not to do with his neck or spine. They help him to his feet and the MCG applaud him off. With the RWC around the corner, you can only hope it isn't serious.

All Blacks penalty gets them a lineout on the Wallabies' 22.

36min: AUS 7-12 NZL

Shocking restart from the Wallabies doesn't go the 10m so All Blacks take a scrum on halfway. Another great attacking platform - but the Wallabies are back to their full 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

35min: AUS 7-12 NZL

NZL TRY! All Blacks win the lineout and go to their maul.. It takes a bit of time but the rumble comes on and they're in with Taylor at the back! FINALLY some points for their pressure, territory and numbers advantage!

33min: AUS 7-5 NZL

It takes a reset but finally the All Blacks win and go left. Big run from Jordie Barrett, then Codie Taylor and suddenly the All Blacks are on the Wallabies' 22! Forwards make a few yard s in close before it goes to the left wing. Telea with a lot to do 10m out and two defenders coming across. He tries to get a pass back in field but Wallabies deflect it into touch! All Blacks lineout near the 5m line!

30min: AUS 7-5 NZL

Another Wallabies kick and the All Blacks decide to run it back. Barrett chips over the top, regathered by the Wallabies and now it's with them on halfway but they lose it so we have an All Blacks scrum. It's on their 10m line near halfway. Smack-bang in the middle of the pitch - plenty of attacking options with one in the bin for the Aussies.

28min: AUS 7-5 NZL

ADVERTISEMENT

Another All Blacks error! Wallabies clear from their scrum and All Blacks bringing it back at them but Aaron Smith loses it at the base of the ruck. Replays show he may have lost it with a Wallabies foot involved but nothing pingable. Wallabies scrum 15m from halfway.

26min: AUS 7-5 NZL

NZL NO TRY! AUS YELLOW! CHAOS! The All Blacks win their lineout and the maul is shut down so out it comes. Forwards with the big hits again but the Wallabies line is holding! Wallabies attempt a counterruck! They're denied. All Blacks win another penalty for offside. Telea goes for the quick tap from the 5m line and powers under the posts! They go to the TMO to check two-things - whether he grounded it and if he tapped it. Replays show he didn't tap it so it's going to be an Australia scrum BUT the replays also showed the offside was a professional foul so it's a yellow card for Koroibete!

Someone get FIFA's VAR technology in here!

24min: AUS 7-5 NZL

All Blacks win their lineout and shift it down to the left wing. Telea and Lomax combine for a nice break and down into the Aussie 22 they go! The forwards with it and go to the hit-ups before Smith spies a run himself. He's held up but Barnes calls a penalty for offside. All Blacks turn down the three for a 5m lineout!

22min: AUS 7-5 NZL

ADVERTISEMENT

A trad of high kicks gets the Wallabies into the All Blacks' half and there's a break on the right edge! Up to the All Blacks 22 they go and moving the ball well. Back down to the left wing but now the All Blacks win the penalty at the breakdown! Player left their feet! Lots of penalties at the ruck so far - both teams need to adjust to referee Barnes here.

All Blacks penalty gets them up to halfway for a lineout.

20min: AUS 7-5 NZL

All Blacks win the lineout and look to make the hit-ups but they're penalised again! Illegally cleaning out a player at the ruck. Silly stuff from Retallick. Wallabies reprieved and up to their 10m line for a lineout.

18min: AUS 7-5 NZL

All Blacks onto the attack after the Wallabies' high ball comes off the side of the boot and is taken by Telea! They're up into the Aussie 22 with a cheeky chip over the top but the Wallabies earn another penalty at the breakdown. Ioane pinged for playing the ball off the feet. The penalty isn't kicked out though! So that launches a game of kickback and back-and-forth we go. There's a brief respite before more kicking and Barrett earns a penalty! He chips one over and gets taken out by a Wallaby doing it. All Blacks use it to get a lineout on the Aussie 22.

14min: AUS 7-5 NZL

ADVERTISEMENT

AUS NO THREE! Gordon pulls it to the left! Definitely on the easier side - he'll be kicking himself. All Blacks to restart with a 22m dropout.

13min: AUS 7-5 NZL

A couple of kicks exchanged before the Wallabies earn an advantage for an All Blacks knock on. They're up into the All Blacks' half and there's another penalty! Retallick pinged for his work in the ruck. It's 35m out, just to the right of the sticks so the Wallabies call for the three.

11min: AUS 7-5 NZL

Another big hit! This time it's Kerevi on Telea and he's earned a penalty for the Wallabies with it! Telea was looking to make a run and was simply shut down and isolated. Wallabies find touch near halfway.

10min: AUS 7-5 NZL

Aussies get out of jail as the All Blacks are immediately back on the attack! Their lineout from the Aussie clearance puts Jordan in space and he's into the 22. All Blacks looking to move it but the Wallabies time their strike and get a turnover! They clear and the All Blacks will have to come to back at them from a lineout 10m inside the Wallabies half.

ADVERTISEMENT

8min: AUS 7-5 NZL

AUS TRY! Australia respond and it's just as bizarre! Wallabies were superb in response after the All Blacks' clearance, making some good yards with their forwards before a linebreak in the midfield. 10 phases and they're close. They go for the line. It's unclear so play continues and the Wallabies go to the left wing diving for the corner to score. We go upstairs to check the grounding and it's no try as Rieko Ioane has done enough to get the ball out but the TMO mentions the earlier grounding attempt and sees to have a look. They do, there's a grounding and so the try is given.

5min: AUS 0-5 NZL

NZL TRY! BOOMFA BARRETT! Wallabies win their lineout and pop it off the top for their halfback. He's looking to pass but Scott Barrett, who was in the lineout, has lined him up and STEAMROLLS HIM. The giant hit pops the ball loose and Shannon Frizell drops on it to score. A weird try but good lord, what a hit!

3min: AUS 0-0 NZL

A wonky Wallabies kick gives the All Blacks possession and they strike! After winning more yards with a high kick, Smith spots the Wallabies not settled and kicks another one over the top for the corner! He finds touch and the Wallabies now have a lineout on their 5m line.

2min AUS 0-0 NZL

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia immediately clear and the All Blacks run it back before going to a high ball. Aussies take it and settle 10m from halfway. It comes down the line toward the right wing before another kick goes up. Taken by Telea and ABs settle on halfway. A pass comes back to the left and it's to no one! Sails out of bounds and Wallabies win the first trade - their lineout 10m inside the ABs half.

0min: AUS 0-0 NZL

Referee Wayne Barnes gives the whistle and Beauden Barrett gets us going. We're on at the G!

10pm: Haka

Ardie Savea heads to the tip of the formation and it's Aaron Smith once again leading. Wallabies Captain Allan Alaalatoa steps forward from his team and goes to halfway as Kapa o Pango is performed. He has a boomerang in hand and lays it down as the challenge is issued, seemingly giving them his response.

Savea comes forward after the haka and accepts the gesture. Goosebumps.

9:55pm: Pregame

ADVERTISEMENT

Teams are making their way out on to the pitch with Ardie Savea leading the All Blacks in Sam Cane's absence. A warm welcome for the All Blacks as they do and the noise is electric! They believe it may actually be 85,000 in here tonight. Wouldn't be surprised.

There's a cultural welcome before the anthems from the first peoples of the region. A nice acknowledgement from their speaker too who welcomes any "Māori whānau" in the audience. Kia ora e hoa.

Anthems are up and there's plenty of gusto in the stands. It's tough to get a good look at Cam Roigard, hearing God Defend New Zealand in his debut. A special moment regardless - enjoy it, son.

9:35pm: Conditions

80,000 packing into the MCG on a clear evening in Melbourne. Partly cloudy, around 15 degrees and a light southerly around. Field looks in good shape despite an AFL game on it last night too.

9:25pm: Sav's thoughts

It's been a colourful build-up to tonight's Test. Then again, when is a rugby Test not a bit of a show when Eddie Jones is involved? 1News Sport Presenter Andrew Saville has been in Melbourne this week ahead of the game and saw plenty in and around the MCG. You can read on them here:

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Saville: A 'G' win ticks all the All Blacks' boxes

Andrew Saville: You've got to love the Aussie battler Eddie Jones

9:15pm: Preview

Will Jordan makes a break for the All Blacks against the Wallabies in a Bledisloe Cup Test at Eden Park last year. (Source: Photosport)

Australia and New Zealand both will be without their regular captains when they meet for the first time this year tonight in a Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship Test in Melbourne.

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper is out of action with a calf injury while All Blacks captain Sam Cane has a neck strain. Ardie Savea will captain New Zealand for the fifth time from No. 8 while prop Allan Alaalatoa will lead Australia.

Head coach Eddie Jones has made seven changes for the match as the Wallabies seek their first win of the season after losses to South Africa and Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cane's absence causes the only change to the New Zealand starting lineup that beat the world champion Springboks 35-20 two weeks. Scrumhalf Cam Roigard has been named to make his All Blacks debut from the bench.

Flyhalf Carter Gordon will start in a test match for the first time when he suits up for the Wallabies. The 22-year-old Gordon will partner fellow Sunshine Coast, Queensland product Tate McDermott in the halves in what will be the first rugby test at the MCG since 2007.

It’s one of a number of changes to the side, with another Queenslander, Jordan Petaia returning to the team at outside center, having fully recovered from a wrist injury to partner Samu Kerevi in the midfield.

Andrew Kellaway will also play his first test of the year at fullback alongside Marika Koroibete and Mark Nawaqanitawase named on the wings, with the Wallabies set to wear their First Nations jersey for the first time in Melbourne this weekend.

Angus Bell’s strong performance as a finisher against Argentina in Sydney two weeks ago has seen him change roles with James Slipper against New Zealand, linking up with hooker David Porecki and tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa who have started both games so far this test season.

Taniela Tupou will also make his return to test play as the finishing tighthead prop after a successful return from a ruptured Achilles.

The Wallabies hold a 2-1 winning record over New Zealand at the venue and are expecting a crowd of 80,000 tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand is 2-0 in the Rugby Championship this year. It's the final match of that tournament and the first of the Bledisloe Cup. The teams play the second Bledisloe Cup match next Saturday in Dunedin, New Zealand.

“A young starting 15 and vibrant, experienced finishers will give us the 80 minutes we want," Wallaby coach Eddie Jones said. "Wallaby Rugby versus New Zealand Rugby, it’s the most important game of the year.”

The stable nature of the All Blacks selection suggests head coach Ian Foster is confident he has settled on his strongest team at this stage of a World Cup year.

“As the final Rugby Championship test, there is much at stake in this game,” Foster said. “We have learned a lot from two stern tests so far this year and there is huge excitement about playing Australia at this iconic ground.”

A victory will ensure New Zealand wins the Bledisloe Cup for the 21st year in a row..

“This trophy means so much to both countries and we expect a massive challenge on Saturday,” Foster said.

9:10pm: Teams

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wallabies face the haka before the Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park last September - a 40-14 win for the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

Australia: 15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Carter Gordon, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Tom Hooper, 6 Jed Holloway, 5 Will Skelton, 4 Nick Frost, 3 Allan Alaalatoa (captain), 2 David Porecki, 1 Angus Bell.

Replacements: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 James Slipper, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Richie Arnold, 20 Rob Leota, 21 Nic White, 22 Quade Cooper, 23 Izaia Perese.

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea (captain), 7 Dalton Papali’i, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Sam Whitelock, 20 Luke Jacobson, 21 Cam Roigard, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Caleb Clarke.