Rugby
1News

Analysis: You've got to love the Aussie battler, Eddie Jones

By Andrew Saville, 1News Sport Presenter
7:00pm

Analysis: He's back baby!

Yes. Returning Wallabies coach Eddie Jones was at his finest today in Melbourne; needling, prodding, defiant — Australian to a tee.

You have to hand it to Jones, who at times is the man with the thickest rugby skin on the globe.

He reminded me today of the infamous scene in Monty Python's Holy Grail — the one where the hapless knight, missing limbs, still wants to take on all-comers in the face of impossible odds. Jones was that and more in his Melbourne hotel today.

It was freezing outside and even colder inside, before Jones went off on his ocker tangents.

From New Zealand Rugby arrogance, to reporters again being likened to keyboard warriors, to suggesting New Zealand will slip into the sea should the Wallabies score a shock win on Saturday night.

He then went on to mention our flagging economy and the possibility we'll sink even further into the financial mire if the Wallabies win!

Jones personifies Australian optimism and bravado and you have to love him for giving us all a tickle up.

Will it help the Wallabies win? Probably not, but you get the sense they won't go down without a big fight.

They've picked a relatively young starting team, a move that could backfire or work a miracle.

But, importantly, it's a young XV with no All Blacks baggage. They're young players who stood out in Super Rugby by taking it to New Zealand teams.

On the other side of the coin though, they are also young players with very little experience in front of 80,000 and in front of an All Blacks team on song.

The Wallabies players in general say they love Eddie Jones for helping them break bad habits. They've previously been too hard on themselves when they've made mistakes. They want to play with a new positive attitude.

Jones is just the man for that and hey, even if the Wallabies get thumped or go down in an ultra tight battle like last year, at least the little Aussie battler had some fun and gave all us Kiwis something to smile about before the MCG showdown.

And you need to have respect for an international sports coach that can take some needle, give it back and then shake your hand at the end of it all, which Eddie Jones was quick to do today.

Eddie's back — let's just hope he's around for a while!

RugbyAll BlacksAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ian Foster: Strike weapon Will Jordan can become more deadly yet

Ian Foster: Strike weapon Will Jordan can become more deadly yet

The All Blacks head coach says right wing Jordan, who has 22 tries in 22 Tests, is still in a building phase.

4:53pm

David Havili eyes return with Mako in race to be fit for RWC

David Havili eyes return with Mako in race to be fit for RWC

Injured All Blacks midfielder David Havili is one step closer to returning to play, training at 100% with the Tasman Mako just six weeks out from the World Cup.

Wed, Jul 26

1:59

Dan Carter opens up on life after rugby, high pressure moments

Dan Carter opens up on life after rugby, high pressure moments

Tue, Jul 25

4:44

Lienert-Brown hungry for comeback after suspension for high hit

Lienert-Brown hungry for comeback after suspension for high hit

Tue, Jul 25

'No guarantees' - the big All Blacks' question for Wallabies clash

'No guarantees' - the big All Blacks' question for Wallabies clash

Mon, Jul 24

Former All Black Faumuina set for Manu Samoa debut

Former All Black Faumuina set for Manu Samoa debut

Fri, Jul 21

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Cyclone-hit Wairoa students gifted free Rotorua field trip

3:33

Cyclone-hit Wairoa students gifted free Rotorua field trip

31 mins ago

Teen who went missing 4 years ago turns up in small US town

Teen who went missing 4 years ago turns up in small US town

54 mins ago

Blinken's visit highlights 'strong' US-NZ relationship - Mahuta

2:29

Blinken's visit highlights 'strong' US-NZ relationship - Mahuta

7:40pm

Five shot in five days: Sydney's gangland war escalates

Five shot in five days: Sydney's gangland war escalates

7:20pm

Tourism operators paid hundreds of thousands to access Whakaari

1:59

Tourism operators paid hundreds of thousands to access Whakaari

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6