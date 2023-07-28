'No medical cause' given for Sinead O'Connor's death

"No medical cause" has been given for Sinead O'Connor's death.

The 56-year-old singer/songwriter, also known as Shuhada' Sadaqat, died yesterday at her home in south-west London and the coroner has revealed that an autopsy will be carried out to try to determine what led to her death.

A statement on London Inner South Coroner's Court website said: "No medical cause of death was given. The Coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not available for several weeks.

"The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family.

"If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website."

This comes after police confirmed they are not treating her death as suspicious, after O'Connor was found "unresponsive" at her home in London.

Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "Police were called at 11.18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area.

"Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

O'Connor's family announced her passing – which came 18 months after the suicide of her 17-year-old son Shane – in a statement yesterday.

Her family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."