Tributes flow for Sinéad O'Connor: 'True embodiment of a punk spirit'

8:43am
Sinéad O'Connor in 2012

Sinéad O'Connor in 2012 (Source: Getty)

Tim Burgess has hailed Sinéad O'Connor as the "true embodiment of a punk spirit".

The singer died at the age of 56, and Tim has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to the award-winning star, revealing that he hopes she now finds "peace".

Alongside a photo of the Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker, Tim - who is best known as the lead singer of the Charlatans - wrote on Twitter:

"Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace x (sic)"

Elsewhere, Ice T has praised the late star for standing up for causes that she believed in.

O'Connor was outspoken on many political and social issues throughout her life, and the rap star admired her for it.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy.. [prayer emoji] (sic)"

The singer's death was announced by her family.

They said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O'Connor sold millions of albums during the course of her career, but she was also well-known for her activism and her mental health struggles.

In 1992, she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live. The protest against the Catholic Church led to her being banned for life by US broadcaster NBC.

However, O'Connor later insisted that she had no regrets about the incident.

She told the New York Times newspaper in 2021: "I'm not sorry I did it. It was brilliant."

