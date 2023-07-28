Entertainment
Lizzo performs Lord of the Rings theme at Hobbiton

9:55am

American rapper and singer Lizzo has performed the theme from The Lord of the Rings at Hobbiton as she wrapped up her world tour.

In a video posted to Instagram this morning, the Good as Hell singer – sporting an entirely green outfit and long silver tresses – could be seen playing the Fellowship theme on a recorder outside a Hobbit hole in Hobbiton, in the Shire.

The Hobbiton movie set was featured heavily in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies.

"Lizzolas in her natural habitat…" the 35-year-old captioned the post.

In another Instagram post, the Juice hitmaker could be seen posing in front of the Hobbit holes.

It was captioned "House hunting".

The four-time Grammy winner performed at Auckland's Spark Arena on Wednesday as part of her Special tour.

