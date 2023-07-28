Drag Race: Can the Kiwi queens keep the crown in Aotearoa?

Kiwi queens have dominated against their Australian rivals so far in RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

Seasons one and two saw the respected Kita Mean and Spankie Jackson take the ultimate crown, with Anita Wigl'it and Yuri Guaii taking Miss Congeniality - all the winners from Aotearoa.

With season 3 premiering tonight on TVNZ+ at 7pm, 1News caught up with some of the Kiwi queens before their race began.

Ivanna Drink

Ivanna Drink on Rupaul's Drag Race Down Under. (Source: TVNZ)

Ivanna is a Tāmaki Makaurau queen, who many may have seen on Karangahape Road at night performing in the clubs and cabaret for the past eight years.

She said since the cast announcement there has been so much love and support.

"I’ve been able to meet all these new people and celebrate with people I’ve known for a long time; it has been very exciting being able to share the experience we did in March."

In a season of Kiwis and Australians, Ivanna believes Kiwi drag is 100% better than our next-door neighbours because of how nice we are.

"We are like the Canadians of the Tasman!"

This isn’t the first brush with Drag Race, as her partner had appeared on season one of Down Under and Canada vs the World, Anita Wigl’it.

Before she became Ivanna Drink she was well known as Ivanna Wigl’it, but after being in drag for a few months, Anita pushed her to be her own character and own identity.

"It really gave me the ability to develop and become who I wanted to be. I didn’t have a Wigl’it name to represent, it kind of gave me a bit of freedom."

This season Ivanna said she is bringing a sense of fun, a little bit of a carefree attitude, and quick wit.

"I’m just there to have a party basically."

For this season we should be expecting a lot of sparkles, laughter, and tears according to Miss Drink.

Rita Menu

Rita Menu on Rupaul's Drag Race Down Under S3 (Source: TVNZ)

Rita is a baby queen that hails from Kirikiriroa (Hamilton), who has only been doing drag for one year and four months.

She was just starting out with the idea of being a drag performer while season two was airing last year.

"After seeing that season, I was like you know what I’ve got to go let's see how it goes and of course now I am on the show."

She acknowledged many queens who are starting their career wouldn’t apply for the show, but Rita applied before her drag was less than a year old.

"It was a huge accomplishment just in myself and just something that is a dream, it’s a dream come true."

Rita said she is known to be the dancing diva in her town and hinted that is something the fans can look forward to this season.

After the cast announcement and being launched into an international scope Rita was nervous for the premiere tonight.

"For someone who has come from a small town you would never think you would be able to get out there and do the things in that first year of drag so I feel like I've had some really good opportunities."

Rita is excited to show off her culture and heritage and being able to represent it on a large platform.

"We’ve had Māori drag queens in the past, but it’s a personal thing that I’ve expressed myself through my drag and I hope that shows on television as well."

Flor

Flor on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under S3 (Source: TVNZ)

Drawing inspiration from empowered Latina figures, Flor's drag persona embodies the essence of self-assurance and authenticity, emphasising the importance of embracing one's identity and voice.

Her chosen drag name pays homage to her beloved mother.

Flor also appeared as a contender on TVNZ’s House of Drag where she placed eighth.

All three of the queens are gathering tonight in Auckland to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season three premiere together.

As RuPaul says: "Racers, start your engines, and may the best drag queen win!"