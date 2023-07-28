Rugby
Departing Crusader Robertson gives thanks in full-page ad

10:45am
“This is a moment to thank everyone for their role they’ve had in my career. An attempt to put gratitude into words. I did this with great people.”

As Scott Robertson signs off from the Crusaders after leading them to seven titles in seven years, he has taken out a full page ad in The Press to thank fans, players and family.

Robertson will take up the mantle of All Blacks coach after this year's World Cup, meaning an end to his time at Christchurch's Rugby Park, where along with his titles as coach he also claimed four as a player.

Scott Robertson's message in The Press

“My time as a Crusaders head coach is over and my focus has shifted to my ever-supportive family and my own development ahead of the next big challenge,” he said, in a message also posted on social media.

“This is a moment to thank everyone for their role they’ve had in my career. An attempt to put gratitude into words. I did this with great people.”

Before his final match as coach - victory over the Chiefs in this year's Super Rugby final - Robertson told 1News how proud he was to be a Crusader, not just for the on-field success, but how the players had developed as men off it.

In today's message, he acknowledged all those who had pulled on the famous red and black jersey.

"There are 282 men who’ve taken the field in the Crusaders jersey. I’m Crusader #26. To have been able to give back to a jersey that’s given me so much, that’s so special to me," Roberson said.

“Now I join the watchtower proud with our brothers, seven titles as a coach, four as a player. And a long list of incredible men for whom I was a coach and now a friend. I’m a better man for it.”

