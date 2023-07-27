Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Rita Ora jokes she ruined friendship with Taika Waititi by marrying him

1:44pm
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Rita Ora has joked she "f***** up" her four-year friendship with Taika Waititi by getting married.

The 32-year-old pop star tied the knot with the moviemaker, 47, in a secret ceremony last summer but didn't confirm her wedding news until earlier this year - and she's now opened up about their relationship revealing it was a strong friendship which blossomed into love.

She told Tatler magazine: "We became really good friends for about four years and then decided to f*** it all up and get married. I had never had a straight friendship with someone first before ending up with them. I honestly think it was the best way to get to know someone."

Rita also confirmed she has enlisted the director - who is behind cinema hits including Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit - to put his moviemaking skills to use by filming her TikTok videos for her.

She laughed to the publication: "The fans comment: 'I bet Taika’s filming that – good angle, Taika, good job'. He is the expert!"

It comes after Rita revealed she went straight back to work the morning after her wedding and actually wrote her new song You and I while suffering from an epic hangover after the nuptials.

She told Capital Breakfast: "Yes, I was very hungover … the producer that I wanted to work with was only available the day after I got married.

"And I was thinking, ‘Ahh, I can’t cancel it.’ And so I walked in. I said, ‘Listen, I just got married and I’m really hungover. I don’t know how this is gonna go down. But I don’t want to miss this session. So let’s do it.’

“And he was like, ‘Okay, well, let's just sing about you getting married.’ “I said, ‘Alright, cool, let’s write an ultimate wedding song. And actually, that's my favourite song on the album."

EntertainmentMoviesMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tributes flow for Sinéad O'Connor: 'True embodiment of a punk spirit'

Tributes flow for Sinéad O'Connor: 'True embodiment of a punk spirit'

"She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle," said Tim Burgess.

8:43am

2:21

Barbie movie sparks feminism conversations, expert says

Barbie movie sparks feminism conversations, expert says

Gender studies professor Rebecca Stringer says the Barbie movie "operates as a vehicle" for discussion of all of the feminist themes.

Wed, Jul 26

7:10

Victoria Beckham teases Spice Girls reunion

Victoria Beckham teases Spice Girls reunion

Tue, Jul 25

Barbie takes box office crown over rival Oppenheimer

Barbie takes box office crown over rival Oppenheimer

Mon, Jul 24

Christopher Nolan wants to direct James Bond, with one condition

Christopher Nolan wants to direct James Bond, with one condition

Sun, Jul 23

Malaysia cuts music festival short after The 1975 slam anti-gay laws

Malaysia cuts music festival short after The 1975 slam anti-gay laws

Sun, Jul 23

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Eddie Jones: Wallabies' victory will 'sink New Zealand economy'

1:46

Eddie Jones: Wallabies' victory will 'sink New Zealand economy'

18 mins ago

Don't drink and mow: Aus man arrested on ride-on lawnmower

1:28

Don't drink and mow: Aus man arrested on ride-on lawnmower

29 mins ago

Prostate cancer petition delivered to Parliament

Prostate cancer petition delivered to Parliament

46 mins ago

National claims Labour will propose removing GST from fresh fruit and veges

National claims Labour will propose removing GST from fresh fruit and veges

53 mins ago

One dead after Mount Maunganui workplace incident

One dead after Mount Maunganui workplace incident

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6