Rita Ora jokes she ruined friendship with Taika Waititi by marrying him

Rita Ora has joked she "f***** up" her four-year friendship with Taika Waititi by getting married.

The 32-year-old pop star tied the knot with the moviemaker, 47, in a secret ceremony last summer but didn't confirm her wedding news until earlier this year - and she's now opened up about their relationship revealing it was a strong friendship which blossomed into love.

She told Tatler magazine: "We became really good friends for about four years and then decided to f*** it all up and get married. I had never had a straight friendship with someone first before ending up with them. I honestly think it was the best way to get to know someone."

Rita also confirmed she has enlisted the director - who is behind cinema hits including Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit - to put his moviemaking skills to use by filming her TikTok videos for her.

She laughed to the publication: "The fans comment: 'I bet Taika’s filming that – good angle, Taika, good job'. He is the expert!"

It comes after Rita revealed she went straight back to work the morning after her wedding and actually wrote her new song You and I while suffering from an epic hangover after the nuptials.

She told Capital Breakfast: "Yes, I was very hungover … the producer that I wanted to work with was only available the day after I got married.

"And I was thinking, ‘Ahh, I can’t cancel it.’ And so I walked in. I said, ‘Listen, I just got married and I’m really hungover. I don’t know how this is gonna go down. But I don’t want to miss this session. So let’s do it.’

“And he was like, ‘Okay, well, let's just sing about you getting married.’ “I said, ‘Alright, cool, let’s write an ultimate wedding song. And actually, that's my favourite song on the album."