Kiwi, 77, faces life sentence for allegedly importing heroin into Australia

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
1:54pm
A baggage scan of the man's luggage.

A baggage scan of the man's luggage. (Source: Supplied)

A 77-year-old New Zealand man has been charged with attempting to import around 2kg of heroin through Melbourne Airport.

Border force officers looked into Eric Chang's luggage after he touched down in Melbourne from Thailand.

They allegedly found white powder in his suitcase lining, which was tested and returned a presumptive positive result for heroin.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has charged Chang with importing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled substance, and he faces life in prison if found guilty.

He has been remanded in custody after a court appearance yesterday.

Chang is due back in court in October.

The man's luggage which was examined.

The man's luggage which was examined. (Source: Supplied)

“Drug traffickers prey on our community, causing drug-related crime and the associated health and social costs,” AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Amanda Glover said.

“Every detection of drugs at the border keeps our community safer and ensure that drug traffickers cannot reap profits by preying on Australians.”

