Head Hunter jailed for life for murdering ex-girlfriend and father

A Head Hunters member has been jailed for life, with a minimum parole period of 20 and a half years, for murdering his ex-girlfriend, her father, and dog.

Mikaere Puata-Chaney, 28, murdered Eliza Trubuhovich, her father Geoffrey, and dog Rocka, a pet they shared custody of.

Family members present in the court were in tears as Justice Edwards passed the sentence at the High Court in Auckland.

The court heard Puata-Chaney and Trubuhovich had been separated for several months and he had been overcome by jealousy over concerns his former partner may have been seeing someone else.

He went to their property in the West Auckland suburb of Glendene on July 15 2022, hiding a gun and a box of ammunition in a guitar case.

Justice Edwards said Geoffrey Trubuhovich tried to protect his daughter from Puata-Chaney.

He was then shot, followed by his daughter.

“Eliza begged you not to do it, but you fired multiple times at her face and head,” she said.

Puata-Chaney had been on electronically-monitored bail at the time, awaiting trial for his part in a gang shooting in the lobby of Auckland’s Sofitel hotel in April 2021.

His defence lawyer, Ron Mansfield KC, says he was in a methamphetamine-induced psychosis at the time of the double murder.

Victim impact statements were also read in court.

The mother and wife of the victims, who has asked not be identified, said she was expecting both Geoff and Eliza to pick her up from the airport following a trip to the Philippines, after the shooting happened.

Instead she was met by police.

“This was the beginning of my nightmare," she said. “I light a candle every day for them.”

The sister-in-law of Eliza Trubuhovich, Dianne Trubuhovich, said she was not far off settling down “to get married to the man of her dreams”.

The court also heard how Mikaere Puata-Chaney was a third generation gang member.

A senior West Auckland Māori adviser, Novi Marikena, said the double murder had sent a “ripple through our whole community”.

Marikena said he’d known Puata-Chaney since he was a young boy. He said Puata-Chaney had excelled at a Māori school before moving to a mainstream school and being expelled in year 9.

“We failed Mikaere…we didn’t follow him up after he left our care,” Marikena said.

“He’s in a dark place at this time, and he’s got a long road ahead of him.”

A spokesperson for the family said in a statement Puata-Chaney "finally reached the verdict he deserved".

"To those who offered assistance, prayer, support or just stopped by to give us hugs and comfort, and all the little things, we have been amazed & overwhelmed by the beautiful outpouring love, big support and kindness.

"We are utterly devastated & dismal after the loss of our two cherished loved ones; our wonderful father and loving sister plus the dog Rocca.

"Our lives will never be the same but what happened has brought everyone together and made us stronger.

"Their love and memories lives on in the lives they touched."