Five shot in five days: Sydney's gangland war escalates

Police in New South Wales say they're determined to change the trajectory of Sydney's increasing gun violence.

It comes after five people were shot in separate incidents across the city this week.

The most recent was this morning when a man in his 20s was shot dead in Sydney's southwest.

On Sunday, three people were gunned down in their cars in Greenacre.

Three days later, criminal defence lawyer Mahmoud Abbas was shot outside his home in the same suburb.

Speaking this afternoon, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the state needs action.

"We're dealing with a small number of criminals who need to be brought before the courts.

"This sickens me like it sickens everybody in this state."

The state government announced 'Taskforce Magnus' which will investigate gun violence.

"We will be throwing 100 extra police at this," Webb said.

"We're talking about 70 investigators ... and 30 additional [officers] to patrol the streets of southwest Sydney."

Police believe there are likely links between the crimes and said initial inquiries suggest conflicts around drug supply could be a factor.

NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley said she's been "appalled" by the situation and "crooks" must be locked up.

"This criminal behaviour, quite frankly, is absolutely intolerable, and we must act to catch these crooks and lock them up.

"The NSW Police force will do exactly that."