Don't drink and mow: Aus man arrested on ride-on lawnmower

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
18 mins ago

A Queensland man has been arrested after allegedly getting behind the wheel of a ride-on lawnmower, while being four times over the legal alcohol limit.

Police spotted the man on a mower just before 1am on Sunday, heading in the wrong direction on Herbert St in Ingham.

The 51-year-old was pulled over, where he allegedly returned a positive breath test.

He's due in court on September 7.

Video released today shows the moment the man wearing high-viz was confronted.

An officer asks him: "How much alcohol have you had to drink tonight?"

The man says: "I just thought I'd drive this old girl over to mow my daughter's lawn."

"Not at 1 o'clock in the morning, and not drunk," replies the officer.

Senior Sergeant Robert Nalder, the officer in charge of Townsville's Highway Patrol, said it's lucky the man hadn't caused a serious incident.

"If you're drinking, please don't get behind the wheel of any vehicle," Nalder said.

"This might seem like a funny incident, but the harsh reality is that if police hadn't been there to intervene, we could have been dealing with a serious traffic crash.

"It is a choice that motorists make to drink-drive. And that decision can have catastrophic consequences for other road users and their families."

"We urge all motorists, please make the right choice," Nalder said.

