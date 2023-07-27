New Zealand
Cyclone-hit Wairoa students gifted free Rotorua field trip

14 mins ago

Students from cyclone-hit Wairoa College have been on their first ever field trip in Rotorua thanks to some in the city's tourism sector.

The small Hawke's Bay town was hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle in February, forcing the high school to close for weeks.

In their downtime, these students turned into volunteers, working to help their community recover.

Paul Button of Rotorua Canopy Tours said that tourism is all about shared experiences.

"This is exactly what they needed and sometimes, you know, some tourism experiences are unattainable for a lot of people, but to bring them over here and then get to actually really kick back and enjoy it is a bit of a treat. It's really cool."

English teacher Margaux Scott said that the trip was about getting students out of their troubled community where "everyone has suffered a lot in the last six months with the cyclone".

"It's giving the opportunity for our students that were quite isolated and everyone was feeling quite claustrophobic to experience something that is fun and getting them motivated to be at school again."

Among the excitement and joy before ziplining, there was anxiety.

"I'm very nervous but at the same time I don't care, I'm ready," one student said.

"Just excited to go do something I've never done," another student remarked.

Watch the video above to see the students try out ziplining and experience nature.

New ZealandNatural DisastersHawke's BayTauranga and Bay of Plenty

