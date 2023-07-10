New Zealand
5 months on, Cyclone Gabrielle victims still waiting for payouts

By Henry McMullan, Hawke's Bay Reporter
9:00pm

Flood-affected families are still living in limbo as they wait for insurance payouts.

The scale of extreme weather events - along with Auckland’s anniversary weekend floods - has seen record-high insurance claims.

The two events resulted in over 100,000 claims valued at more than $3 billion.

1News spoke with the Hall family, who are still waiting to be paid.

They now live in temporary accommodation in Napier, but return to their flood-stricken home in Pakowhai every day to feed their horses.

Petra Hall said the daily reminder of what life was like is taking a toll.

“I would like a home really, that’s what’s missing a home where I can have the horses and a garden," she said, "I’m going to start crying but, just somewhere where I feel like I belong.

"Communication had been like radio silence. I ring the insurance provider they told me they would ring back but that never happens, and I never get an email response – it’s very frustrating having nothing."

Tower chief claims officer Steve Wilson said Tower had spoken to the Halls today and were working closely with them to resolve their claims.

"We acknowledge that unfortunately, in this case, we have not met the high standards our customers should expect from us," he said.

"We know this is a tough situation for any family to be in but as a team, we remain committed and focused on helping our customers and communities recover.

"We know the time it’s taking to resolve more complicated claims has been frustrating for people and over the next two weeks customers will start to see changes in how their claims are managed."

Five months on from Cyclone Gabrielle, they're among many still in limbo waiting on insurance companies.

Delays from insurers have contributed to a record number of complaints to the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman.

Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman Karen Stevens said it had been a record year.

"We would’ve had over 4000 complaints/inquiries for the financial year, which is a third more than we had last year and another record-breaking month in June," she said.

"Most of these complaints/inquirers are about delays, but not just in respect of Cyclone Gabrielle."

