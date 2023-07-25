Environment
1News

Container of dead tarantulas seized by NZ border agents

15 mins ago
Container of dead tarantulas found in parcel from Mexico.

Container of dead tarantulas found in parcel from Mexico. (Source: Biosecurity NZ)

A container of dead tarantulas was among the more unusual items seized by NZ border agents as it outlined some recent finds.

It comes as Northern Regional Commissioner for Biosecurity New Zealand Mike Inglis today revealed in June this year a total of 406,061 passengers arrived in New Zealand, compared with 206,394 in June 2022.

"The passenger volume increase has led to a rise in the number of seizures of goods that could carry unwanted pests or diseases. In June, our border officers seized 9061 items from arriving passengers, compared with 2693 items in June 2022.

"One of the more interesting recent interceptions was a container of dead tarantulas in a parcel arriving from Mexico," Inglis said.

Biosecurity NZ sent out a pic of the find which shows a small container stuffed with the dead spiders, an image sure to make arachnophobes squirm.

"A recent seizure saw our staff destroy 28 fresh mangoes declared by a passenger arriving at Auckland Airport from India. The mangoes were inspected for fruit fly before destruction," Inglis added.

Inglis said his team has been preparing for the passenger influx, particularly at Auckland Airport, as the world continues to return to normal after the pandemic.

"A system-wide approach has been adopted to manage border arrivals. This has involved working closely with Auckland Airport, other border agencies, baggage handlers, and airlines to identify and resolve congestion-related issues," Inglis said.

"In particular, we did a significant amount of work in preparation for the expected surge in travellers during the July school holidays and the FIFA Women's World Cup. It is pleasing to report the arrivals for the football were completed successfully.

"We have had very positive feedback about the recent introduction of dedicated biosecurity lanes for New Zealand and Australian passport holders, which offer the potential for quicker processing."

New ZealandAnimalsEnvironmentConservation

