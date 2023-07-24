Entertainment
The Chase star Mark Labbett eyes up new show after weight loss

52 mins ago
(L to R) Mark Labbett, Kira Malou and Hayley Palmer attend the press night after party of Dirty Dancing.

(L to R) Mark Labbett, Kira Malou and Hayley Palmer attend the press night after party of Dirty Dancing. (Source: Getty)

Mark "The Beast" Labbett is reportedly keen on putting his quizzing hat aside for a pair of dancing shoes after shedding nearly 60kg.

The Chase star's partner, TV presenter Hayley Palmer, told The Sun yesterday that he has expressed ambitions for a stint on UK reality competition series Strictly Come Dancing.

"I used to be a dancer as well, so I’d be able to help him," Palmer said.

She added that Labbett "looks incredible" after he shed 57kg by undertaking a "complete nutritional overhaul".

“I'm so proud of him. He looks really good," Palmer said.

The couple made their relationship official with an Instagram post back in June.

Fans expressed their approval of the new couple in the comments of Labbett's post.

"Oh I just love this @hayleypalmer_presenter is the nicest most beautiful person inside and out x ❤️you make a lovely couple and wish you all the best x," one fan wrote.

Another said: "Cheers to you and the gorgeous woman on your arm! 🥂"

Back in February Labbett told The Sun that he was tempted to undertake gastric banding, a surgical procedure that reduces a stomach's capacity and lessens appetite, however he instead found success by eating less and cutting out sweets.

"I was tempted by the gastric band but a good friend of mine who's a GP, said my problem is sugar, I have a sweet tooth," he said.

"A gastric band is useless for me because sugar metabolises quite quickly, so I've done it the old fashion way by eating a bit less, and I've tried to go to the gym."

The Chase star Mark Labbett eyes up new show after weight loss

