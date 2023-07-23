Entertainment
'I went to hell and back' - Jamie Foxx gives health update

11:21am
Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx (Source: Associated Press)

Academy Award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx said in an Instagram video that he is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition.

“I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery has some potholes as well, but I'm coming back,” Foxx, appearing thin and wearing a dark pullover shirt, said in the three-minute, 15-second video. “I'm able to work.”

Foxx, 55, was hospitalised in April with what his daughter, Corinne Fox, described at the time as a “medical complication” and Foxx did not disclose the nature of his condition in his first public comments since being hospitalised.

“I just didn't want you to see me like that ... I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” Foxx said, thanking his daughter, sister, God and medical professionals for saving his life.

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Foxx said.

“Every once in a while I just burst into tears ... because it's been tough, man, I was sick ... but now I've got my legs under me so you're going to see me."

Castmates of Foxx's recent movie “They Cloned Tyrone” — David Alan Grier, Teyonah Parris and Tamberla Perry — told The Associated Press at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on June 28 that they miss the star.

“Just praying that he gets better and takes whatever time he needs to heal,” Perry said.

Foxx, born Eric Marlon Bishop in 1967 in Terrell, Texas, was a stand-up comedian before breaking into television with various roles on Fox TV's musical-comedy “In Living Color” in 1990.

Foxx won the Academy Award for best actor for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 biographical film “Ray” and a Grammy in 2010 for the song “Blame It.”

His other credits include “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Collateral,” and “Django Unchained.”

