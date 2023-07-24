Auckland CBD gunman died of self-inflicted wounds - police

The gunman who killed two people during a shooting at a construction site in Auckland's CBD died of self-inflicted wounds, police said.

Three people were killed, including the gunman, following a shooting at the construction site of the 1 Queen St building about 7.20am on Thursday.

The men who died were yesterday named as Solomona Tootoo, 45, of Manurewa and Tupuga Sipiliano, 44, of Wattle Downs.

It comes as police today completed a forensic examination of the downtown building site.

"Preparation work will now get underway to ensure the site can be handed back to the construction company," Detective Superintendent Ross McKay said.

"At this stage, police anticipates this will likely be towards the end of the week.

"Post-mortem examinations have been completed on all three people who died, including the offender."

McKay also confirmed today that the shooter was 24-year-old Matu Reid of Flat Bush.

He said a post-mortem examination showed he was hit with gunfire from police, but died of self-inflicted wounds.

The police investigation will continue alongside a critical incident investigation and a coordinated learning review, he said.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority is also investigating.

Meanwhile, four people remain in hospital today, including a police officer.

Three workers are in stable condition "and are continuing to recover well from their ordeal", McKay said.

"The police officer injured is also continuing to make progress in hospital, however will have a long road to recovery from injuries.

"Police are continuing to ensure support remains in place for the victims as well as our injured officer."

Officers involved in Operation Tuscan are also continuing their appeal for photos and videos of the incident, which can be sent via an online portal.