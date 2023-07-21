World
Tennis ball-sized hail slams Italy, injuring over 100 people

4:38pm
A hailstone that fell in the northern Italian region of Veneto.

A hailstone that fell in the northern Italian region of Veneto. (Source: Luca Zaia / Facebook)

At least 110 people have reportedly been injured by humongous hailstones pelting the northern Italian region of Veneto this week.

It comes amid a major heatwave sweeping much of the continent.

The region's president, Luca Zaia, wrote on Facebook that some of the stones have been more than 10cm in diameter.

Among the injured was a person who fell from their roof during the barrage, Zaia wrote.

And emergency personnel received hundreds of callouts during the shock storm, he said.

Sky24 reported that a man died in nearby Brescia during the storm after falling off his bike and being run over by a car, driven by his wife and carrying his daughter, which had been following close behind.

The man slipped because of the heavy rain, the outlet said: "There was nothing for him to do."

And CNN reports that workers have been cleaning up glass from broken windows after the "tennis ball-sized" hailstones fell.

The region was placed under a state of emergency.

