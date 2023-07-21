Roald Dahl's racism 'undeniable', his museum acknowledges

A museum dedicated to the life and work of much-loved British author Roald Dahl has acknowledged his racism was "undeniable".

The charitable Roald Dahl Museum in England's Buckinghamshire was founded by Dahl's widow.

The iconic children's author, who also wrote some books for adults, lived and wrote in Buckinghamshire for years of his life.

The Dahl family and Roald Dahl Story Company issued an apology for Dahl's antisemetic views in 2020, and that statement is now backed up by a condemnation of racism from the museum.

"We do not repeat Dahl's antisemitic statements publicly, but we do keep a record of what he wrote and said in the Museum's collection, so it is not forgotten," the museum's statement reads.

"We want to keep listening and talking to explore how our organisation might make further contributions towards combating hate and prejudice, supporting the work of experts already working in this area, including those from the Jewish community.

"Roald Dahl's racism is undeniable and indelible but what we hope can also endure is the potential of Dahl's creative legacy to do some good," the statement concludes.

The museum has engaged with a number of experts and organisations and is training its staff to "welcome everyone".

CNN reports the online statement is also on display at the museum's entrance.

A spokesperson for the Campaign against Antisemitism told CNN: "Dahl's stories entertain and delight millions of children and should continue to do so.

"At the same time, it is important that a museum and website dedicated to the author present the full story of his life and work, and that includes its darker side."

The family's 2020 apology referenced the "lasting and understandable hurt" Dahl's antisemitic views caused, calling his prejudicial remarks "incomprehensible" and "in marked contrast to the man we knew".

"We hope that, just as he did at his best, at his absolute worst, Roald Dahl can help remind us of the lasting impact of words."