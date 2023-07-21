Poll: Country divided on race relations

It seems the country is divided on race relations with almost half the people surveyed in our latest 1News Verian poll saying the situation has got worse.

Parliament is known for the rough and tumble of politics but is also described at times as verging on race-baiting. Now, as the election campaign nears, it’s feared issues like co-governance will ramp up race politics.

“National's position's really clear, we don't believe in the co-governance of public services, we believe we are one country,” National leader Christopher Luxon said.

“I've acknowledged this in the whole time that I've been Prime Minister, that we need to make sure we're bringing people along with us,” Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

The question in the latest poll asked: “Do you believe race relations are getting worse or better or staying about the same in New Zealand?”

Only 14% say it’s getting better, 35% believe it’s about the same, and 47% say race relations are getting worse. The rest don’t know or refused to say.

ACT Leader David Seymour said his party is not part of the problem, instead pointing to the Labour government as well as Te Pāti Māori.

“Wherever the Government divides people by race ACT will be there to criticise them and make no apology for that,” Seymour said.

Just this week an ACT Party media release was headlined: "Labour asks pharmacists to racially profile".

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson hit back at the criticism.

“The ACT Party continue to lie, the ACT Party continue to lie about the Treaty,” he said.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer also rejected the claim it was to blame.

“It’s really difficult for any minority to be considered racist,” she said.

She says using race as political leverage is unhelpful.

“You can't keep politicking on a moment in time based on fear and division. People will see through that.”