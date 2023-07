Hairy Maclary author Lynley Dodd has picked her creations real life dog lookalike winners.

It comes as Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy is celebrating 40 years as a beloved children's book.

New Zealand author Dodd used her keen eye to choose the best pooches which resembled her classic characters.

In the case of Hercules Morse, the real deal weighs in around 100 kilos.

Watch the Seven Sharp video above to check out the famous crew who are no longer confined to the pages.