Auckland's response to opening of World Cup hailed

10:20am
New Zealand fans react during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland

New Zealand fans react during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland (Source: Associated Press)

The Football Ferns' emphatic win against Norway in the FIFA Women's World Cup last night was a "real turnaround" Auckland needed after a tragic shooting in the CBD, the deputy mayor says.

Less than 12 hours before kick-off, part of downtown Auckland was locked down as 24-year-old Matu Reid entered 1 Queen Street with a shotgun, firing at construction workers.

Three people died in the shooting, including Ried, who was found dead in an elevator shaft after exchanging gunfire with the police. Ten were injured, including a police officer.

The shooting cast a dark cloud over the tournament's opening, with a moment's silence held before play started.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson called the victory a "shot in the arm" for the city and the rest of the country.

"There's no doubt that what happened yesterday morning was tragic on a number of fronts.

"It would have been horrible any day, but I think it was particularly bad being yesterday.

"But look, if you were there last night, people really did pick themselves up and celebrate what was an outstanding opening to the FIFA Women's World Cup."

A large police presence near the bottom of Auckland's Queen St after a shooting.

A large police presence near the bottom of Auckland's Queen St after a shooting. (Source: 1News)

She said it was a "real turnaround" from what had happened earlier in the day.

The match also saw an increased police presence, which allowed many attendees to feel safer at the game.

"That extra police presence gave people a lot of reassurance," Simpson said.

"They did a magnificent job yesterday, and they did a magnificent job last night."

