Live: Number of people injured in 'serious' Akl CBD incident

Follow 1News' live updates as emergency services respond to a "serious incident" in Auckland's CBD.

What you need to know

Police say a "serious incident" is contained to a building under construction in lower Queen St

Armed police officers remain on top of the roof with construction workers

People have been told to stay indoors

A number of shots were heard in quick succession about 8am

Several streets in the area are closed and there are disruptions to public transport

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown told Breakfast it's a "dreadful situation"

Live updates

9.17am: Sean McGuinness from LT McGuinness is "aware of an incident" at one of the company's construction sites.

There's is no information yet if the person involved is a construction worker.

McGuinness is on the way to Auckland from Wellington.

9.10am: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has cancelled his trip to Hamilton and is on his way back to the Beehive.

"He will be briefed by officials on the latest information regarding the incident in the Auckland CBD and will provide comment to media following that," his office said in a statement this morning.

9am: St John Ambulance says a number of people have been injured.

Three people have been seriously injured, while three have moderate injuries.

Emergency services have not confirmed the nature of the injuries or if any police are injured.

8.45am: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown told Breakfast it's a "dreadful situation".

"Keep away if you can, and if you do happen to be there stay safe."

"Police are under immense pressure."

He said he believed a gunman had been killed. He was pressed on where he got his information from but would not elaborate. 1News is seeking an update from his office.

8.33am: All ferry services into the CBD have been cancelled, Auckland Transport has said.

Lower Hobson St, Quay St, Lower Albert St, Customs St between Queen and Lower Albert Rds have been closed.

All buses running through these areas will be detoured until further notice.

"Expect major delays to all public transport."

There is a large police and emergency services presence in Auckland's CBD as they respond to a 'serious incident'. (Source: 1News)

8.28am: Police have issued a statement saying the incident is contained to a building in lower Queen Street, which is under construction.

"Police ask all members of the public to avoid the lower Queen St area and for those in downtown inner-city buildings to remain inside their buildings at this time.

Construction workers gather on the roof of a building. (Source: Supplied)

This is a significant incident with multiple emergency services responding.

A large Police presence will remain in the area."

The police helicopter seen above Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

Police will provide a further update as soon as we are in a position to do so.

8.26am: Train passengers are being told to leave Britomart Station through the exit/entrance at Takutai Square.

8.14am: An injured police officer, with blood on his uniform, is seen walking to an ambulance.

A bloodied police officer is escorted into an ambulance at Britomart. (Source: 1News)

8.13am: Sealink told 1News: "Due to this morning's events in the Auckland CBD, our Pine Harbour services are currently out of service until further notice."

8.11am: A number of gunshots have been heard in the CBD.

8am: Fullers 360 say ferries are continuing with their schedule - no plans to stop as of yet, 1News understands.

7.45am: Police are responding to a serious incident on Quay St in Auckland's CBD this morning.

"A number of armed police are currently responding to the incident and the public is asked to please stay indoors and avoid the area."

Multiple ambulances and police cars have been seen speeding through the CBD towards Quay Street.

There is a large police presence near Quay St in Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

An eyewitness told 1News there's a police helicopter circling the area.

People in the area have been told by police to hide behind something hard, another eyewitness said.

Police have been seen entering a Commercial Bay construction site.

Further information will be provided when available, police said in a statement.