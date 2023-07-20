LIVE: Football Ferns v Norway, Women's FIFA World Cup

Welcome to 1News' live updates of tonight's Women's FIFA World Cup match between the Football Ferns and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland.

HT: NZL 0-0 NOR

Hannah Wilkinson contest the ball against Norway. (Source: Associated Press)

The corner is again dealt with as Norway get rid of it and the ref blows for halftime with no extra time added.

Well what an opening 45 minutes to this World Cup! The Football Ferns have come out throwing everything and the kitchen sink at the former world champions who have fired two near-misses of their own in response.

New Zealand have definitely pushed the tempo and had far more ball in the first half of this game but they haven't found that finishing touch with all of it. That's not to say they haven't tried, though. Wilkinson has been a threat multiple times and there's been some great ball from the two Rileys as well as Bott.

Bott has been everywhere really. A great half from her and at the back, Stott has been sound handling Hegerberg so far.

Norway have been happy to play back so far - we'll see if that changes going into the second half. Stay with us. We'll have it shortly.

44min: NZL 0-0 NOR

NZL CORNER! WILKINSON GOES CLOSE! A beautiful ball to the Kiwi striker and she's pushed it ahead towards the box. She's matched stride for stride by her defender and as she tries to fire on-goal, a Norway leg gets in the way and forces another corner.

42min: NZL 0-0 NOR

The corner is shut down and cleared but the Ferns are back on the attack with Indiah-Paige Riley down the right edge. She's smothered by two Norway defenders into the right corner but gets out and finds Bott! Bott fires one in and it's a great ball to the box but Norway shut it down once more. Kiwis are throwing EVERYTHING at them this half!

41min: NZL 0-0 NOR

NZL CORNER! The Ferns go looking down the left edge again and Percival gets a cross in but Norway deflects. NZ regain control and look to get another one in but again its denied, resulting in a corner for the Kiwis.

38min: NZL 0-0 NOR

Another NZ free kick allows a ball over the top to Bott down the right edge but she can't get to it in time so Norway with a goal kick.

36min: NZL 0-0 NOR

HEGERBERG DENIED! Norway shuts down a Ferns attack so it's sent all the way back to Esson to start again. Eventually a ball comes over the top to Riley but she slips controlling it! Norway launch the attack down the right edge with Riley out of the picture and get the ball in to their star. Hegerberg looking for a shot but Stott makes the hard challenge and gets the ball away cleanly! What a stop!

32min: NZL 0-0 NOR

Bowen floats the free kick in to Wilkinson in the box, who connects with it for a header across the goal but Steinmetz is denied a chance as the Norway keeper rises to take it.

31min: NZL 0-0 NOR

Another foul from Norway and the ref is yet to go to her pocket but chats to Norway's captain. The free kick is just inside Norway's half, right on the edge of the centre circle.

29min: NZL 0-0 NOR

The two teams trading possession in the middle of the pitch before Norway finally make some metres and launch an attack down the left edge. The cross comes in but Esson rises to deny it. Great work.

25min: NZL 0-0 NOR

The corner comes in but Norway's keeper rises to claim it.

24min: NZL 0-0 NOR

NZL CORNER! A superb run from Steinmetz leads to a Kiwi corner!

22min: NZL 0-0 NOR

Norway's frustrations are starting to show here... three quick fouls from them trying to get the ball back from the Ferns who are just absorbing what is being thrown at them. Ref comes flying in to say enough is enough. Three fouls in a minute is a bit excessive.

21min: NZL 0-0 NOR

NORWAY MISS A CHANCE! Great cross into the box is met with a header to set up Maanum with a clear shot and she fires but it sails over the crossbar and she lets out a roar of frustration. Bott did just enough there to get some pressure on her but Norway with a firm reminder that despite NZ's control of the game so far, they can strike at any time.

19min: NZL 0-0 NOR

Hegerberg rises for the header and makes contact but the shot is deflected. The ball is loose and there's some scrambling before finally the Ferns clear.

18min: NZL 0-0 NOR

NOR CORNER! The corner kick is a bit too deep and sails to the other sideline. Norway struggle to clear though as New Zealand continue to aggressively contest possession but finally it's cleared and Norway find space down the right edge. Looking to cross but Riley shuts it down for a corner.

16min: NZL 0-0 NOR

NZL CORNER! A slow build-up from the Ferns this time as Norway contests them on the left side of the pitch. That leads to a shift across the field and again the Kiwis are moving down the right edge. They get another free kick from it and it's a good 20m away from the box. Bowen sends it into the box and Norway get rid of it for a corner!

13min: NZL 0-0 NOR

More pressure from the Ferns as Bott links up with Wilkinson although Norway get across to shut it down again. Plenty of promise from these early exchanges though with the New Zealand defence smothering the Norwegians too.

11min: NZL 0-0 NOR

Indiah-Paige Riley gets New Zealand a free kick! Great contest on Hegerberg and she goes down from a foul by the Norway striker. The free kick leads to a great ball from Stott into the box but it's just down and Norway thump it to the sideline.

9min: NZL 0-0 NOR

Ferns are playing with some CONFIDENCE! On the attack once more through a daring run from Bowen and despite Norway shutting her down, they come flying back again with Riley who gets a cross off into the box from the left but it's off target for a goal kick. Great start from the hosts though.

7min: NZL 0-0 NOR

Norway come back with their first half-chance! Hegerberg heads down the left wing and fires a cross in that NZ don't control cleanly! Norway try to control it but the defence reforms and gets a clearance away.

5min: NZL 0-0 NOR

WILKINSON WITH THE BREAK! A great ball over the top to the striker and she's trying to control it into the box but it's an awkward angle. She plays it back to the middle but Norway control it before more Ferns arrive and put pressure on. Norway clear but it's Steinmetz with it from outside the box. She lets it rip but it sails over the crossbar. The Kiwi crowd love it though!

3min: NZL 0-0 NOR

Norway continue down the left wing but Bott is having none of it and in the end forces Norway into touch. Good start from NZ's experienced back four.

2min: NZL 0-0 NOR

The Ferns' first move down the right ends with a goal kick. Norway play from the back and bring the ball up but Bott with an early tackle and she wins it but the ball rolls into touch.

0min: NZL 0-0 NOR

NZ gets it going and the World Cup is underway!

7:02pm: Moment of silence

A moment of silence is observed in the middle of the field for those killed in this morning's shooting in Auckland CBD. The Football Ferns also have black armbands on.

7:00pm: Pregame

Onto the field they come and there's plenty of emotion already from the tunnel where there was laughter and smiles all around. Fantastic to see such a turnout tonight at Eden Park for these women.

Up first are the anthems and Norway is first. God Defend New Zealand follows. There's a couple of teary eyes from the Ferns. You can't blame them.

The teams shake hands, the captains exchange pennants, the team photos are taken. We're just about ready!

6:53pm: Conditions

Eden Park ahead of the Football Ferns' World Cup match against Norway. (Source: Photosport)

Cloudy evening at Eden Park with a bit of wind and around 14 degrees - there is a big crowd here for it! NZ Football were estimating around 50,000 tonight and that would be a sensational turnout for the Football Ferns.

6:50pm: Opening ceremony

An opening ceremony takes place on the pitch full of colour and culture from both Māori and Australia's First Peoples. It finishes with New Zealand and Australia placing down a ball for the other 30 nations to pick up - much like laying down a challenge or wero during a pōwhiri. Nice touch.

Then it's BENEE performing her song "DO IT AGAIN" which is the song of the World Cup. Lots of lights, dancing, all of that and finished with fireworks.

The stage is set, it's time for the World Cup!

6:40pm: Remember the name

Not too familiar with Norway ahead of tonight's match? There's one name you should want to know coming into it - Ada Hegerberg. Former Ballon d'Or Feminin winner and goal-scoring machine but it hasn't translated too success for Norway. She told 1News earlier this month she's looking to change that so be on the lookout tonight!

For more from Hegerberg, read here:

Norway superstar Hegerberg determined to put on a show in NZ

6:30pm: Preview

CJ Bott celebrates with teammates after scoring against Vietnam. (Source: Photosport)

In a country known more for its love of rugby than women’s football, New Zealand is aiming to win fans as well as matches.

The Football Ferns kick off the Women's World Cup on tonight with a Group A match against Norway. The Ferns got the nod for the tournament opener and will be followed by co-host Australia's match against Ireland in Sydney.

“I hope there will be a lot of people here for not just our games, but all of the games. It’s a world tournament and something we’ve been so excited to have here now. I’ve been looking forward to this for three years," defender Ali Riley said.

“So I hope the excitement is there and I hope we do well, so that maybe the people who didn’t know about it will hear about it and will want to come to see us make history.”

New Zealand Football announced that the opener at Auckland's Eden Park will have the biggest crowd for a football match in the country's history, estimated to be at least 50,000.

“I was at the 1999 World Cup final in Los Angeles and I know what that did for me as a young girl. And so to have people here, that noise will give us energy,” said Riley, who grew up in California and plays professionally for Angel City in the National Women's Soccer League.

“But also I know what that can do for any little girls seeing these players, these awesome, confident empowered, women and athletes just living their dreams.”

While the Ferns are trying to capture hearts, the demand for tickets to Australia's opener was so high that the match was moved to Stadium Australia, which was built for the 2000 Olympics and can seat more than 82,000.

The Ferns have never won a World Cup match in five previous appearances in football's biggest tournament. And they have struggled this year, with losses in seven of the nine games they’ve played.

While it's hoped that New Zealand will rally as hosts, the team faces a significant challenge in Norway, which won the World Cup in 1995. Considered the favorites in Group A, the Norwegians are 5-1-1 all-time against New Zealand, with the only loss coming in a 2019 exhibition match.

“There will be a lot of pressure, both on the home team but also on us, for the opening game, but we feel like we know what to expect," Norway coach Hege Riise said. “Again, in opening game, everything can happen. But our preparation has been good on New Zealand, defensively and offensively, attacking, so we feel like we are prepared.”

Ada Hegerberg returns to Norway's World Cup squad after the striker's self-imposed hiatus from 2017 to 2022 in protest of what she believed was lack of respect for the women's national team.

The first woman to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award, Hegerberg scored 43 goals in 76 international appearances. Currently playing for Lyon, she has scored a record 59 goals in the Champions League.

6:25pm: Squads

Football Ferns

Goalkeepers: 1. Erin Nayler; 21. Vic Esson; 23. Anna Leat

Defenders: 3. Claudia Bunge; 4. CJ Bott; 5. Michaela Foster; 7. Ali Riley (CC); 13. Rebekah Stott; 14. Katie Bowen; 19. Liz Anton

Midfielders: 2. Ria Percival (CC); 6. Malia Steinmetz; 8. Daisy Cleverley; 10. Annalie Longo; 11. Liv Chance; 12. Betsy Hassett; 18. Grace Jale

Forwards: 9. Gabi Rennie; 15. Paige Satchell; 16. Jacqui Hand; 17. Hannah Wilkinson; 20. Indiah-Paige Riley; 22. Milly Clegg

Norway

Goalkeepers: 1. Cecilie Fiskerstrand; 12. Guro Pettersen; 23. Aurora Mikalsen

Defenders: 2. Anja Sønstevold; 3. Sara Horte; 4. Tuva Hansen; 5. Guro Bergsvand; 6. Maren Mjelde; 13. Thea Bjelde; 16. Mathilde Harviken; 19. Marit Bratberg Lund

Midfielders: 7. Ingrid Syrstad Engen; 8. Vilde Bøe Risa; 11. Guro Reiten; 18. Frida Maanum

Forwards: 9. Karina Sævik, 10. Caroline Graham Hansen; 14. Ada Hegerberg; 15. Amalie Eikeland; 17. Julie Blakstad; 20. Emilie Haavi; 21. Anna Jøsendal; 22. Sophie Roman Haug