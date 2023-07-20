Football
1News

FIFA World Cup opener to go ahead as planned following shooting

2:05pm
Fans at the 100 Days to Go event at Eden Park.

Fans at the 100 Days to Go event at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

The opening game of the FIFA Women's World Cup between New Zealand and Norway will go ahead as planned, after a fatal shooting in central Auckland this morning heightened security fears.

Three people are dead, including the gunman, and 10 others injured, following the shooting at a construction site on Lower Queen St in Auckland's CBD.

The shocking occurred less than 12 hours before the kickoff of the World Cup at Eden Park this evening.

In a statement, FIFA extended its "deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims" and said its thoughts were with the injured.

FIFA said it had been reassured by police that it was an isolated incident and the opening match tonight would proceed as planned. The opening of the FIFA fan zone at The Cloud, located near where the shooting occurred, was postponed with new times to be confirmed.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said there was no elevated concern in relation to the World Cup's security.

"We’re satisfied there’s no ongoing risk to the public and no reason why the tournament should not proceed. The matches are safe to attend," Coster said.

"This is a tragic situation. As I say this is apparently connected to this workplace. I have no elevated concern about FIFA, this is a generally safe country and we’re very proud of the work we’ve done in preparation for this event."

Officials from Eden Park, where the game is scheduled to be played following an opening ceremony for the tournament, encouraged ticket holders to arrive to the stadium early.

“There will be an increased security presence within the precinct and across the venue. Additional traffic management measures are in place,” Eden Park said.

Some of the biggest names in world football are in Auckland ahead of tonight's game, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary-General Fatma Samoura.

FIFA said the pair were in immediate contact with authorities following the shooting and were safe.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (Source: 1News)

Norway, who are currently gearing up to play New Zealand, are staying at M Social, just 400 metres down the road from the shooting at 1 Queen St.

“Everyone probably woke up quite quickly when the helicopter hovered outside the hotel window, and a large number of emergency vehicles arrived,” Norwegian captain Maren Mjelde said in a statement.

“At first, we didn't know what was going on, but eventually, there were updates on TV and the local media.”

The team “felt safe the whole time”, and said everyone “seems calm” as they prepared for tonight's match.

New Zealand Football said it was shocked by the incident.

"We can confirm that all of the Football Ferns team and staff are safe but we will not be able to comment further while details are still emerging."

The Football Ferns kick off their World Cup campaign against Norway at 7pm.

FootballFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

‘I’m lucky’: Football Fern on overcoming cancer to play at World Cup

‘I’m lucky’: Football Fern on overcoming cancer to play at World Cup

Rebekah Stott will be donning the number 13 jersey when New Zealand takes on Norway in the opening match of the FIFA Women’s Football World Cup tomorrow.

5:20am

3:41

FIFA boss references infamous 'I feel gay' comment on eve of World Cup

FIFA boss references infamous 'I feel gay' comment on eve of World Cup

Gianni Infantino made headlines for a bizarre speech last year while giving a media conference addressing controversy surrounding the World Cup in Qatar.

Wed, Jul 19

0:41

NZ-based teams feeling the cold ahead of World Cup

NZ-based teams feeling the cold ahead of World Cup

Tue, Jul 18

1:58

Percival comeback inspires Football Ferns as World Cup looms

Percival comeback inspires Football Ferns as World Cup looms

Tue, Jul 18

Fans 'bamboozled' by clever French Women's World Cup ad

Fans 'bamboozled' by clever French Women's World Cup ad

Tue, Jul 18

Spain apologises for mocking haka as FIFA World Cup kick-off nears

Spain apologises for mocking haka as FIFA World Cup kick-off nears

Mon, Jul 17

2:17

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

John Campbell: Auckland shooting a reminder of the fragility of life

2:19

John Campbell: Auckland shooting a reminder of the fragility of life

24 mins ago

Live: Police reveal new details about 24-year-old Auckland shooter

1:26

Live: Police reveal new details about 24-year-old Auckland shooter

29 mins ago

Auckland CBD gunman named as Matu Reid, 24

0:41

Auckland CBD gunman named as Matu Reid, 24

56 mins ago

Van Gisbergen's second NASCAR race confirmed

Van Gisbergen's second NASCAR race confirmed

3:42pm

Luxon urges Kiwis to 'come together' after Auckland shooting

Luxon urges Kiwis to 'come together' after Auckland shooting

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6