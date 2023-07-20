California city names Taylor Swift as honorary mayor

Taylor Swift has been named an honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California.

The 33-year-old pop star will arrive in the US city with her Eras Tour later this month and ahead of her shows at Levi's Stadium, the city has decided to not only give her the honorary title of mayor but will also temporarily be known as Swiftie Clara, in a nod to the name given to her global fanbase.

Whilst rhyming off a list of song references, Lisa Gillmor said at the town meeting on Wednesday: "We're thrilled to host an artist whose devotion to music and empowerment sets such a positive example for so many people of all ages in the world and that's why we're doing this.

"So get ready to see sparks fly as the crowds in the stands went wild and to shake it off while being a part of an unforgettable experience at Levi's Stadium, Sparks Fly, Long Live and Shake It Off."

The honour is just the latest in a long line for the Anti-Hero songstress, who had Pittsburgh renamed Swiftsburgh for her tour stops there last month and, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, announced that the city would temporarily switch up its name to Swiftieapolis as well and proclaimed her tour date there as Taylor Swift Day.

He said: "We are embarking on what will be one of the most exciting weekends we have in the city of Minneapolis!"

Ahead of her stops in Kanas, the city announced that the already-existing street would be given the tagline Taylor's Version, in a nod to the Pennsylvania native's decision to re-record her albums following a dispute with her original record label.

Officials said: "In honour of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Stop in Kansas City, we are excited to temporarily dedicate Swift Street as Swift Street, Taylor's Version."