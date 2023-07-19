New Zealand
Seven Sharp

Will the inflation rate drop see cost of living go down?

8:02pm

The economy is cooling — with fresh annual inflation figures out today showing the third drop in a row from its record peak last year.

But does that mean it’s time to break out the bubbly?

BusinessDesk NZ Investments Editor Frances Cook told Seven Sharp the answer is a bit complicated.

“It’s a really good sign and something people can take a bit of heart in,” she said.

“But, when we say that inflation has gone down, we mean it isn’t rising as much as it was so it’s still going up but not as badly.”

This means there won’t be a quick end to the current cost of living crisis.

“The devil is in the detail,” Cook explained.

“So, food prices are still going up a lot, housing and household utilities are still going up a lot and we don’t see much of a break on the horizon for things like food.”

There is “light at the end of the tunnel” though which may eventually lead to things like mortgage rates coming back down.

“The good part about this is the thing people in the financial world hate the most is surprises,” Cook said.

“So, this is pretty much in-line with what the Reserve Bank has been predicting that things will slowly start to cool down a bit and inflation will slowly come back down to normal.

“This shows the plan is going as expected and we can rely on what the Reserve Bank said what it will do next and that it will likely hold the official cash rate steady and maybe from next year start to bring them down again.”

Basically, maybe break out the pinot gris for now and hold the bubbly.

New ZealandCost of LivingPersonal Finance

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Postcode lottery of death': Burial costs rising across NZ

'Postcode lottery of death': Burial costs rising across NZ

Funeral Directors Association chief executive Gillian Boyes said that the latest cost-of-living increases to council cemetery prices are adding to the financial burden being felt by many.

7:45pm

The bulk buying risks that may end up costing you money

The bulk buying risks that may end up costing you money

Bulk shopping can get you great deals, but think carefully about whether that purchase will actually save you money.

2:40pm

5:34

KiwiSaver bond payment policy could drive up rental costs - Greens

KiwiSaver bond payment policy could drive up rental costs - Greens

Tue, Jul 18

Can potential coalition partners National and Act agree on tax?

Can potential coalition partners National and Act agree on tax?

Mon, Jul 17

2:08

No improvements in cost of living survey since March

No improvements in cost of living survey since March

Sun, Jul 16

Food prices rise at fastest rate since 1987

Food prices rise at fastest rate since 1987

Thu, Jul 13

Latest

Popular

45 mins ago

Former AFL player with CTE 'heard voices before his death'

2:18

Former AFL player with CTE 'heard voices before his death'

53 mins ago

Two tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Two tickets share Lotto First Division prize

8:35pm

'Oracle animals' predict Women's World Cup results

3:19

'Oracle animals' predict Women's World Cup results

8:20pm

10-year-old girl's $20k heart-shaped chip an expensive snack

0:42

10-year-old girl's $20k heart-shaped chip an expensive snack

8:02pm

Will the inflation rate drop see cost of living go down?

3:49

Will the inflation rate drop see cost of living go down?

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6