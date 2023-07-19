Review: Barbie shows life in plastic is indeed fantastic

Well folks, it's finally here. The movie event of the year.

For the last decade there's always been a superhero film or a Star Wars dominating film conversation, but this year it's a film based on a doll.

Beginning in the picture-perfect world of BarbieLand, the film quickly establishes the status quo for Barbies and Kens. Everything is perfect, women are in all positions of power and the Kens exist only to serve and worship their Barbies.

As far as they are aware, all of women's struggles in the real world were solved years ago thanks to the creation of Barbie.

When Barbie (Margot Robbie) begins to have intrusive, un-Barbie-like thoughts, her existential crisis leads her to the real world where things aren't as pink and bright and harmonious as she was led to believe.

Like has happened to all of us at some point, the reality of the real world crushes her spirit.

Barbie debuted in 1959, with Ken being released in 1961. (Source: Supplied)

While this is Barbie's first time appearing in live action, it may shock you to learn that there are 42 animated films featuring Barbara Millicent Roberts. That's a full name I know because I have seen all 42 of them. I only bring this up so you know that it's coming from an educated place when I say this is the best Barbie movie (and also I would feel like I wasted my time watching them if I didn't go on about it all the time).

The first thing that strikes you is the production design. BarbieLand is so lovingly crafted and the level of care and detail put into it is something we never really see for comedy movies these days.

While it does dip its toes into drama and occasionally existential horror, at the core of it, Barbie is a comedy film. While there's been plenty of funny movies in recent years, it's becoming increasingly rare for a film to make it to the big screen which is primarily designed to make you laugh.

Those that do make it to the big screen usually have paper-thin budgets or no one goes to see them, so it's refreshing to have what's poised to be the biggest film release this year be so much fun.

The film is populated by dozens of different Barbies and Kens and while the supporting cast is all fantastic, mostly in somewhat limited roles, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are absolute perfection as our main Barbie and Ken.

Both have excellent comedic chops which are rarely showcased in their other work, so you can tell they're having a ball flexing them here.

Director Greta Gerwig helms Barbie after her two other directorial efforts both landed Best Picture nominations. When she was initially announced as the director, it seemed like an odd choice. With two arthouse films under her belt no one really knew what to expect from Barbie. But of course like Lady Bird and Little Women, it's another feminist masterpiece.

Barbie and Ken rollerblade in the real world. (Source: Supplied)

Barbie has been a very controversial figure in her 64 years as the most famous doll on Earth. For decades her body type was criticised as being unrealistic for women and the term 'harmful stereotype' has been thrown around probably a few million times. Parents believed that the doll encouraged little girls to focus on the way they looked and not their careers.

In 2023 the reputation of Barbie is a little bit different though, the doll line has diversified their range immensely and if you turn to her offical YouTube channel, you'll see her tackling issues like racism and the expectations placed on women.

I'm glad this film is coming out in 2023, even five or 10 years ago I think we would've gotten a very different film. Despite the harsh portrait of the real world shown in the film, there isn't an ounce of cynicism in the whole film. Women are never put down for not fitting into societal norms, nor are they put down for wanting to fit into those same norms.

Ultimately, while I got a lot out of this film and highly recommend it for people of all ages and genders, there is going to be a specific demographic that gets more out of this film than anyone and I'm sure they know who they are and they didn't need this review to convince them.

But I will say one final thing.

To any men reading this worried that this film is an 'attack' on men, as has been reported in some trades, not only is female empowerment not an attack on men anyway, but this film specifically is actually very sympathetic and dare I say empowering to men.

Ken's character arc of only ever existing to serve Barbie before getting a glimpse of what power looks like for himself is crafted with a lot of care. While yeah, there are digs at the patriarchy and typical dudebro attitudes, you gotta be able to laugh at yourself fellas.