'World ran out' - Barbie film's role in global pink paint shortage

The upcoming Barbie movie used an international company's entire global supply of pink paint for its set.

Director Greta Gerwig told Architectural Digest last week: "I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much."

The result? Barbie's production contributed to a worldwide shortage of the shade.

"The world ran out of pink," production designer Sarah Greenwood said.

Lauren Proud, vice-president of Rosco — which supplied the paint for the film's set — confirmed Barbie's creators "used as much [fluorescent pink] paint as we had" in an interview with the LA Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she did add a couple of caveats to the claim.

The Covid-19 pandemic was affecting global supply chains during production, for example.

"I don't know they can claim credit," Proud said.

However, she did acknowledge the filmmakers' role.

"They did clean us out."

The movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is set to be released in New Zealand next month.