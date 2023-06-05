Entertainment
1News

'World ran out' - Barbie film's role in global pink paint shortage

4:06pm
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie promoting the film.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie promoting the film. (Source: Getty)

The upcoming Barbie movie used an international company's entire global supply of pink paint for its set.

Director Greta Gerwig told Architectural Digest last week: "I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much."

The result? Barbie's production contributed to a worldwide shortage of the shade.

"The world ran out of pink," production designer Sarah Greenwood said.

Lauren Proud, vice-president of Rosco — which supplied the paint for the film's set — confirmed Barbie's creators "used as much [fluorescent pink] paint as we had" in an interview with the LA Times.

However, she did add a couple of caveats to the claim.

The Covid-19 pandemic was affecting global supply chains during production, for example.

"I don't know they can claim credit," Proud said.

However, she did acknowledge the filmmakers' role.

"They did clean us out."

The movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is set to be released in New Zealand next month.

EntertainmentMovies

SHARE ME

More Stories

Amber Heard considering writing tell-all memoir

Amber Heard considering writing tell-all memoir

The Danish Girl actress would lay bare the details of her turbulent two-year marriage to Johnny Depp and their bitter court battle.

3:34pm

Jonah Hill has first child with rumoured fiancée Olivia Millar

Jonah Hill has first child with rumoured fiancée Olivia Millar

The pair are notoriously private about their relationship and have kept it off social media and not attended red-carpet events together.

Sun, Jun 4

Elliot Page reveals he was verbally assaulted by A-list actor

Elliot Page reveals he was verbally assaulted by A-list actor

Sat, Jun 3

Jamie Foxx 'will give update on his health when he’s ready'

Jamie Foxx 'will give update on his health when he’s ready'

Sat, Jun 3

Robert De Niro sends support to upcoming new dad Al Pacino

Robert De Niro sends support to upcoming new dad Al Pacino

Fri, Jun 2

Bruce Willis' daughter talks of struggles after dad's health issues

Bruce Willis' daughter talks of struggles after dad's health issues

Fri, Jun 2

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Blues' good news on Barrett tempered by broken arm for Tuipulotu

Blues' good news on Barrett tempered by broken arm for Tuipulotu

38 mins ago

Loafers Lodge fire scene investigation ends

Loafers Lodge fire scene investigation ends

5:00pm

Good Sorts: The Canterbury support group for people with motor neurone disease

2:29

Good Sorts: The Canterbury support group for people with motor neurone disease

4:35pm

Aus rangers hunt 'problem dingo' after attacks on children

Aus rangers hunt 'problem dingo' after attacks on children

4:06pm

'World ran out' - Barbie film's role in global pink paint shortage

'World ran out' - Barbie film's role in global pink paint shortage

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6