Police appeal for 6 drivers following Greytown hit-and-run

Wairarapa Police are still seeking to identify and locate the owners of six vehicles seen following a hit-and-run in Greytown last month.

William Newton, who is in his early 20s, was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while walking along a 70km/h stretch of State Highway 2, between North St and Ahikōuka Rd, between 6.30am and 7am on Sunday, June 25.

The vehicles were seen travelling between Greytown and Carterton between 6am and 7am on the day of the incident.

Police say they believe the drivers may be able to assist the officers in their investigation.