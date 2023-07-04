New Zealand
1News

Police looking for ute driver after Greytown hit-and-run

7:22pm
The ute police are looking for.

The ute police are looking for. (Source: Supplied)

Police are asking for a ute driver to come forward as investigations continue into a Greytown hit-and-run which left a man with critical injuries.

William Newton, who is in his early 20s, was reportedly struck by a vehicle just north of Greytown while walking along a 70km/h stretch of State Highway 2 between North St and Ahikōuka Rd between 6.30am and 7am on Sunday, June 25.

He was wearing his Greytown Football Club uniform when the incident happened. The driver didn't stop to see if he was okay.

Now, as police continue to investigate the incident, it is asking for the driver of a ute that was photographed on CCTV prior to the incident to come forward.

"The vehicle is believed to be a 2016-2020 Mitsubishi Triton utility fitted with a flat deck and front bulbar with side protection," a police spokesperson said.

The ute police are looking for.

The ute police are looking for. (Source: Supplied)

"Police believe the driver of this vehicle may have information that would assist in the investigation and are asking them to contact Masterton Police as soon as possible.

"Police are also asking our community, if they know who this driver is or who the vehicle belongs to, to please get in touch."

Those with information are being asked to call police on 105.

Newton's football club says the incident had devastated the local community.

William Newton.

William Newton. (Source: Givealittle )

"This has hit our small community hard, and we are all devastated. But we are strong, and we stand together in times like this."

In their latest update on his condition, the club said Newton is continuing his fight, and is missed by the team.

"As a club, we've always enjoyed Will's unwavering support. He's been there as a team player, a dedicated committee member, and a friend.

"His impact on GFC goes beyond football, reaching into the hearts of all members. Now, it's our turn to support him," their statement read.

A Giveallitle has been set up, with it already gaining over $9000 in donations.

"The purpose of this page is to remove any financial pressure for Willie so that he can focus solely on his road to recovery without any unnecessary financial worries," the page reads.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Teacher at ChCh girls' school shared nudes, did sex acts with student

Teacher at ChCh girls' school shared nudes, did sex acts with student

The teacher, Taurapa, started messaging the 16-year-old on Snapchat, before their relationship became sexual.

Mon, Jul 3

Hooded thieves use power tool during North Waikato burglary

Hooded thieves use power tool during North Waikato burglary

The business's owner says criminals are adapting to measures used to stop them, such as bollards.

Mon, Jul 3

1:57

Wellington Mayor denies drunken behaviour at restaurant

Wellington Mayor denies drunken behaviour at restaurant

Mon, Jul 3

0:33

'Not about KFC': Youths off roof after standoff at justice facility

'Not about KFC': Youths off roof after standoff at justice facility

Mon, Jul 3

8:03

Person dies after being struck by train in Wellington

Person dies after being struck by train in Wellington

Sun, Jul 2

Teen offenders now on facility roof more than 24 hours

Teen offenders now on facility roof more than 24 hours

Sun, Jul 2

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Five tickets share Lotto First Division prize

Sat, Jul 1

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

AI chat bots can now write in te reo Māori

2:21

AI chat bots can now write in te reo Māori

16 mins ago

Are shoes for dogs a good idea?

3:21

Are shoes for dogs a good idea?

22 mins ago

Companies filing for liquidation up 35% year-on-year

2:09

Companies filing for liquidation up 35% year-on-year

7:50pm

A closer look at some of the foods going to waste in Aotearoa

2:00

A closer look at some of the foods going to waste in Aotearoa

7:37pm

Iconic canine Hairy Maclary celebrates a big birthday

2:23

Iconic canine Hairy Maclary celebrates a big birthday

7:22pm

Police looking for ute driver after Greytown hit-and-run

Police looking for ute driver after Greytown hit-and-run
1
2
3
4
5
6