Police looking for ute driver after Greytown hit-and-run

Police are asking for a ute driver to come forward as investigations continue into a Greytown hit-and-run which left a man with critical injuries.

William Newton, who is in his early 20s, was reportedly struck by a vehicle just north of Greytown while walking along a 70km/h stretch of State Highway 2 between North St and Ahikōuka Rd between 6.30am and 7am on Sunday, June 25.

He was wearing his Greytown Football Club uniform when the incident happened. The driver didn't stop to see if he was okay.

Now, as police continue to investigate the incident, it is asking for the driver of a ute that was photographed on CCTV prior to the incident to come forward.

"The vehicle is believed to be a 2016-2020 Mitsubishi Triton utility fitted with a flat deck and front bulbar with side protection," a police spokesperson said.

The ute police are looking for. (Source: Supplied)

"Police believe the driver of this vehicle may have information that would assist in the investigation and are asking them to contact Masterton Police as soon as possible.

"Police are also asking our community, if they know who this driver is or who the vehicle belongs to, to please get in touch."

Those with information are being asked to call police on 105.

Newton's football club says the incident had devastated the local community.

William Newton. (Source: Givealittle )

"This has hit our small community hard, and we are all devastated. But we are strong, and we stand together in times like this."

In their latest update on his condition, the club said Newton is continuing his fight, and is missed by the team.

"As a club, we've always enjoyed Will's unwavering support. He's been there as a team player, a dedicated committee member, and a friend.

"His impact on GFC goes beyond football, reaching into the hearts of all members. Now, it's our turn to support him," their statement read.

A Giveallitle has been set up, with it already gaining over $9000 in donations.

"The purpose of this page is to remove any financial pressure for Willie so that he can focus solely on his road to recovery without any unnecessary financial worries," the page reads.