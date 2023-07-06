New Zealand
New vehicle of interest sought in Greytown hit-and-run

6:24pm
Officers are now looking to locate the driver of a different vehicle of interest.

Police are seeking a second vehicle of interest after a man was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Greytown late last month.

William Newton, who is in his early 20s, was reportedly struck by a vehicle just north of Greytown while walking along a 70km/h stretch of State Highway 2 between North St and Ahikōuka Rd between 6.30am and 7am on Sunday, June 25.

Police have spoken to the driver of a Mitsubishi Triton ute, seen on CCTV in the area at the time, who had been asked to come forward on Tuesday.

"We are not yet in a position to release the details of that vehicle, but it is now the main focus of our inquiries," police said.

