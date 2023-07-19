Fiery crash reportedly involving army truck closes QLD highway

A major crash reportedly between an army truck and several other vehicles has sent plumes of black smoke into the air in Rockhampton, Queensland.

It happened just before 11.30 local time, with a large part of Bruce Highway now completely blocked off.

Queensland Ambulance says six people have been taken to hospital, with at least one in serious condition.

The fiery Rockhampton crash. (Source: Supplied)

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act, as vehicles are catching fire on the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 500-metre exclusion zone is in place.