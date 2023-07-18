Te Ao Māori
Te Karere

Pewhairangi sisters first in five generations to receive moko kauae

44 mins ago

In the small settlement of Tokomaru Bay, two sisters received their moko kauae during Matariki, reviving an ancient tradition that had been lost from their family for five generations.

It’s been a long time coming for both Te Ataakura Sharland Pewhairangi and her older sister Keri Pewhairangi, who have long been advocates for te reo Māori me ōna tikanga – the Māori language and its traditions in their respective pathways.

“Ko te whakahoki mai i a tātou taonga tuku iho, kia kite a tātou tamariki i tēnei taonga i ngā mata o ngā mātua (It’s all about revitalising our ancient knowledge, as well as having our children see the moko kauae on our faces),” Te Ataakura said.

For the siblings, having the mokopapa at Pākirikiri marae came from a tohu sent by their late grandmother, Tangimangaone.

“He tohutohu tēnei nō te ao wairua, ehara i te mea nā māua kē (It was a sign sent from the spiritual realm, it wasn’t just us two).

“Tō māua kuia a Tangimangaone, i tōna wā, koia te matakite… he kaha nōnā te hokihoki mai ki a māua, te tuku tohu e whakaatu ana me aha māua (Our ancestor Tangimangaone, in her day she was a visionary… she is always coming to us two, showing the both of us what to do).

“Koira tā māua tīmatanga ki te hīkoi i tenei ara kia whiwhi i a māua moko kauae (That signalled the start of our journey towards getting our moko kauae),” Keri said.

Family members were present during the mokopapa, their younger brother and social media influencer Te Aorere Pewhairangi mentioned the significance of the wānanga bringing the whānau together during the special time of Matariki.

“He kaupapa pai, he kaupapa ora a Matariki e whakahoki nei i te tangata ki te kainga, kāti e whakarauora hoki nei i a tātou tikanga Māori (It’s been a great event, thanks to Matariki, our whānau have returned home, and we get to see the revitalisation of this great treasure).”

By Kataraina Anneff, Maika Akroyd

New ZealandTe Ao MāoriGisborne

