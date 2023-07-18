'Clear inequities' for Kiwis with disabilities - study

There are "clear inequities" for many young Kiwis with disabilities, according to new research published today by the Growing Up in New Zealand study.

Researchers are recommending that young disabled people are made a priority across Government.

"Many young people and families are impacted by disability, and while some young people with disabilities were thriving, we found many experienced worse quality of life, greater depression and anxiety symptoms, poorer relationships, lower school engagement, and they often felt less safe in their neighbourhoods.

"These findings show clear inequities across many aspects of these young people's lives," University of Auckland researcher Emma Marks said.

The findings were based on information from about 4500 12 year olds from the study and are part of a series of research snapshots Now We Are Twelve — Life in early adolescence.

Researchers found: "One in five young people had a significant functional impairment indicative of a disability.

"If additional learning needs such as those with a specific learning disability or autism were included, then this number rose to nearly a quarter of young people aged twelve years old."

It showed that a greater number of young people with disabilities weren't able to see a GP when they needed to and had not been able to participate in extracurricular activities that they wanted to.

Researchers also looked at families with disability finding almost 30% of families in the study had a disabled parent or young person in their household.

"These families were also found to be experiencing inequities including living in higher deprivation neighbourhoods, and poorer quality housing. Also being more likely to live in rental accommodation, moving house more often, and experiencing more material hardship over time," Marks said.

She said there's "considerable work to do" to improve the livelihoods of disabled young people and their families.

"New Zealand needs to increase support through schools and community resources to help meet the needs of young people and their families.

"More needs to be done for disabled young people to be able to lead happy and fulfilling lives. We urge the Government to ensure this is a priority."