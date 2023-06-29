Disability Ministry gets New Zealand Sign Language name

The Deaf community has gifted Whaikaha, the Ministry of Disabled People, a New Zealand Sign Language name.

It's the first Government agency to be given one, and the first to have a name in all three of the country's official languages.

There was a special ceremony to mark the occasion at the Beehive Theatrette on Thursday.

" This has been an opportunity for Deaf organisation and the Deaf community to contribute to the identity of Whaikaha," NZSL board chairman Rhian Yates said.

He told those attending the event that the name, which will now be used instead of finger spelling the English words, represents sharing, partnership and future growth.

The board was asked to come up with a name in December 2021, ahead of the ministry launching in July 2022.

"Parts of the process to choose a sign name have challenged the normal kind of Deaf way, they've challenged what typically developed naturally over time," Yates said.

"I want to say thanks to the minister and Whaikaha for giving Deaf people the space to lead this process."

He said the challenge was well worth it.

Disability Issues Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan said more needs to be done to protect the official language.

"While New Zealand Sign Language is more recognised and accepted by society I'm told that a decreasing percentage of the Deaf population are learning and using the language.

"The Deaf community has been clear that acquisition of New Zealand Sign Language is vital to support Deaf culture and identity."

"I and the Deaf community look forward to working with the minister and Whaikaha as partners into the future," Yates said.

This weekend marks one year since the Ministry of Disabled People was created.