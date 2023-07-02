One year on, fears legislation will limit Disability Ministry

Disability advocates are concerned "toothless" legislation will limit the potential of the Ministry of Disabled People.

One year on from its launch, Whaikaha is proud of what its achieved so far, but the ministry's chief executive Paula Tesoriero said, "it's very early days."

When the Government first announced its plans to reform the Disability system in October 2021, it promised a new bill to help.

The Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill has just been through the select committee process, during which the disabled community labelled it "a paper tiger with no real teeth".

Access Matters campaigner Juliana Carvalho told 1News they felt let down by the result, with the the Social Services and Community Committee recommending that it be passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

It did suggest several amendments to the proposed legislation, but nothing that has addressed the concerns of advocates.

Carvalho said, "we knew that many of the changes we were asking would be out of scope so we rallied together and we delivered a 14,000 strong petition to Parliament asking to broaden the scope of the bill".

"Without the appropriate legislative framework, Whaikaha can only do so much."

If the bill passes, an Accessibility Committee will be set up to provide advice to the Disability Issues Minister. It will work alongside the ministry and Tesoriero, as chief executive.

But as it stand, Carvalho says there's no guarantees that recommendations made by the group, will be followed through.

"Over 500 people made written submissions... and what it needs to create systemic change, is simply listen to what people said."

Tesoriero told 1News: "We're in the process ourselves of analysing the select committee report and having discussions with the minister on next steps."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will absolutely rise to the occasion"

Despite worry over the bill, Carvalho says the disabled community trusts Tesoriero's leadership.

The chief executive was Disability Rights Commissioner this time last year, and had high expectations for the ministry.

At its launch on July 1, 2022, she said: "We've got a really long way to go in New Zealand to make a difference to the lives of disabled people."

She was soon after appointed the first disabled chief executive of a government ministry.

Asked if Whaikaha's "risen to the occasion yet", she said it absolutely will.

While the agency is still in its infancy, she highlighted what she saw as its key achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have introduced a new framework for the way we support those who are in forensic care, of which there are a number of disabled people.

"We've also initiated a programme to ensure that Disabled people who are in residential care have more genuine choice about where they live and who they live with.

"We've in the process of finalising our structure so we can bring on the large number of roles into Whaikaha so that we can grow our workforce and do more for disabled people and their whānau."

She said, "being a disabled chief executive at the table literally with all the other government agency chief executives", has been really significant.

Tesoriero was confident the ministry's existence has led to greater awareness of issues for disabled people, across government.

"Since we've been established the number of requests for information and advice we've had from government agencies has really increased... which to me is a real sign people know we're here, want to seek out our advice and want to do better by disabled people."

READ MORE: Disability Ministry gets New Zealand Sign Language name

ADVERTISEMENT

"Things have got a lot better for me"

Christchurch man Jordan Moase says his life has been changed by a new approach to support services rolled out with the new ministry, called Enabling Good Lives.

"When I finished school, I didn't do anything," he said, but now, "I've been able to get into a few more stuff and things have gotten a lot better for me."

He has low vision and has been able to use his funding to buy a new tablet, that'll make it easier for him to see the screen.

Moase's also able to put money towards a tandem bike, allowing him to stay active despite his reduced eyesight.

"It'll make me feel safer being on the same bike as my dad, I'll feel a lot better."

He's had guidance from Jadyn Katene, who works as an Enabling Good Lives Connector, or Kaitūhono.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katene identifies as Tangata Whaikaha Māori (disabled Māori), after being diagnosed with brain cancer five years ago.

He's unable to drive, and uses his own funding towards covering his transport costs.

He supports more than 35 families all navigating what support they can access.

"There's not a one way plan of working with all whānau."

Katene says, through Enabling Good Lives "there's more control, choice and flexibility on how they use their funding and what they use it on."

"Before it was very rigid, if you received funding it would only be able to be used on x y and z.

"A lot of disability was being treated by the Ministry of Health and a lot of people weren't actually getting what they needed."

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on his experience, he believes the ministry's improved the lives of those in the community, and is excited for the future.

He's also encouraged by Whaikaha's foundation.