One year on, fears legislation will limit Disability Ministry

Disability advocates are concerned "toothless" legislation will limit the potential of the Ministry of Disabled People.
One year on from its launch, Whaikaha is proud of what its achieved so far, but the ministry's chief executive Paula Tesoriero said, "it's very early days."
When the Government first announced its plans to reform the Disability system in October 2021, it promised a new bill to help.
The Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill has just been through the select committee process, during which the disabled community labelled it "a paper tiger with no real teeth".
Access Matters campaigner Juliana Carvalho told 1News they felt let down by the result, with the the Social Services and Community Committee recommending that it be passed.
It did suggest several amendments to the proposed legislation, but nothing that has addressed the concerns of advocates.
"Without the appropriate legislative framework, Whaikaha can only do so much."
If the bill passes, an Accessibility Committee will be set up to provide advice to the Disability Issues Minister. It will work alongside the ministry and Tesoriero, as chief executive.
But as it stand, Carvalho says there's no guarantees that recommendations made by the group, will be followed through.
"Over 500 people made written submissions... and what it needs to create systemic change, is simply listen to what people said."
Tesoriero told 1News: "We're in the process ourselves of analysing the select committee report and having discussions with the minister on next steps."
"We will absolutely rise to the occasion"
Despite worry over the bill, Carvalho says the disabled community trusts Tesoriero's leadership.
The chief executive was Disability Rights Commissioner this time last year, and had high expectations for the ministry.
At its launch on July 1, 2022, she said: "We've got a really long way to go in New Zealand to make a difference to the lives of disabled people."
She was soon after appointed the first disabled chief executive of a government ministry.
Asked if Whaikaha's "risen to the occasion yet", she said it absolutely will.
While the agency is still in its infancy, she highlighted what she saw as its key achievements.
"We have introduced a new framework for the way we support those who are in forensic care, of which there are a number of disabled people.
"We've also initiated a programme to ensure that Disabled people who are in residential care have more genuine choice about where they live and who they live with.
"We've in the process of finalising our structure so we can bring on the large number of roles into Whaikaha so that we can grow our workforce and do more for disabled people and their whānau."
"Things have got a lot better for me"
Christchurch man Jordan Moase says his life has been changed by a new approach to support services rolled out with the new ministry, called Enabling Good Lives.
He's had guidance from Jadyn Katene, who works as an Enabling Good Lives Connector, or Kaitūhono.
Katene identifies as Tangata Whaikaha Māori (disabled Māori), after being diagnosed with brain cancer five years ago.
He's unable to drive, and uses his own funding towards covering his transport costs.
